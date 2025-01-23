Randamoozham's film adaptation: MT Vasudevan Nair’s daughter has an udpate

Aswathy V Nair, daughter of the late renowned writer MT Vasudevan Nair, has revealed that the film adaptation of his iconic work Randamoozham (The Second Turn) will be announced by March.

She also mentioned that the pre-production work for the film would take approximately one-and-a-half years. Aswathy made these comments while speaking the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode.

According to Aswathy, MT had already written extensively about all the elements necessary for the film. She also said that her father had long wished for Randamoozham to be made into a movie and that she firmly believes this will now become a reality.

Adaptation of the novel ‘Manju’

In her speech, Aswathy also mentioned that several people had approached her dad about adapting his novel Manju (Snow) into a film. She recalled that MT had expressed that certain books he had read had huge cinematic potential.

Though MT had signed a contract with director Sreekumar Menon for the Randamoozham project, it was delayed, leading the writer to withdraw from the contract after a legal battle.



