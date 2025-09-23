Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy

Bollywood actors Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal on Tuesday (September 23) announced that they are expecting their first child.

The couple shared the announcement on their Instagrams. Both shared a polaroid where the two are looking joyfully at Katrina's baby bump.

"On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," they wrote in the caption to the post.

Katrina and Vicky tied the knot on December 9, 2021 at a private ceremony in Rajasthan.

Vicky most recently appeared in the period drama "Chhaava" and is set to feature in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's "Love and War" alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Katrina was last seen in the 2024 thriller "Merry Christmas" opposite Vijay Sethupathi.

(With inputs from agencies)

