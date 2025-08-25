Kannada actor Dinesh Mangaluru passes away at 55

Veteran Kannada theatre and film actor Dinesh Mangaluru passed away at the age of 55 in the early hours of Monday (August 25) at his home in Kundapura, Udupi district.

Dinesh was reportedly suffering from a prolonged illness.

Dinesh Mangaluru won the hearts of the audience by acting in several popular Kannada movies. His fans loved him for his simple personality, his capacity to make them laugh with his dialogues, and his unaffected, natural style of acting.

He acted as a supporting actor in several movies including Ricky, Harikatha Alla Girikatha, KGF, and others.

Dinesh’s initial success in the film industry was as an art director in films like Veera Madikari and Chandramukhi Pranasakhi, with his dedication to the craft earning him the respect of one and all.

His last roles were in Elo Jagappa Ninna Palace and Bhuvanam Gaganam.

Dinesh's fans and colleagues in the Kannada film industry have expressed their sense of loss at his untimely death.