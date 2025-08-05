Santhosh Balaraj, Kariya-2 Kannada actor, passes away at 34

Young Kannada film actor Santhosh passed away on Tuesday (August 5). He was 34. He had acted in several films, including Kariya 2 and Ganapa.

Over the past few days, Santhosh had been suffering from jaundice. He was recently admitted to a private hospital for treatment. However, as his condition worsened, he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit. On Tuesday morning, despite ongoing medical efforts, he succumbed to the illness.

Entered films through Kempa

Santosh Balaraj made his film debut with Kempa. He later appeared in films such as Kariya 2, Janma, and Ganapa. His father, Anekal Balaraj, who produced the film Kariya, passed away last year. Santhosh’s upcoming films Barkley and Satyam are yet to be released.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Karnataka)