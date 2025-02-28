Kangana Ranaut and Javed Akhtar end 5-year legal feud

After a five-year legal battle, Bollywood actress and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Javed Akhtar have amicably resolved their defamation disputes through mediation.

The news of the resolution was shared by Ranaut on her Instagram account. She expressed gratitude towards Akhtar's graciousness during the mediation process. She also revealed an upcoming professional collaboration, adding that Akhtar has agreed to pen songs for her next directorial venture.

What was the dispute?

The origins of this legal confrontation trace back to 2020, following an interview Ranaut gave after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic demise. In the interview, she alleged that Akhtar had summoned her to his residence, pressuring her to apologise to fellow actor Hrithik Roshan amidst their much-publicised dispute.

Also Read: Kangana gets trolled for defending Indian family, marriage amid 'Mrs' row

Ranaut claimed that Akhtar warned her of severe repercussions, including potential imprisonment and personal ruin, should she refuse to comply. These assertions led Akhtar to file a defamation lawsuit against Ranaut, vehemently denying her allegations and labelling them as baseless and damaging to his reputation.

Intense exchanges

The courtroom exchanges were intense, with Akhtar asserting that the meeting's purpose was clear and that Ranaut's portrayal of events was a fabrication. He insisted that he had always admired her acting prowess but felt compelled to address the false statements she propagated.

Ranaut, in turn, filed a counter-complaint, accusing Akhtar of criminal intimidation and alleging that he had coerced her into issuing an apology under duress.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut’s Manali café to open on Valentine's Day, Deepika Padukone invited

Throughout the ensuing years, the case witnessed numerous legal proceedings, including summons, warrants, and multiple court appearances. Despite the escalating tensions, both parties eventually agreed to mediation as a means to resolve their differences.

This decision culminated in a settlement that not only ended their legal hostilities but also paved the way for a future artistic collaboration.