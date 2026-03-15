Tamil Nadu polls on April 23: When will Jana Nayagan see light of day?

The Election Commission on Sunday (March 15) announced assembly election dates for four states and a Union Territory — and for Vijay's long-delayed political action drama Jana Nayagan, the timing could not be worse. Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on April 23, with counting on May 4.

Also Read: LIVE | Kerala, Assam, Puducherry to vote on April 9; TN on April 23; Bengal on April 23 and 29

The moment the announcement was made, the Model Code of Conduct came into force — and with it, the very real possibility that Vijay's final film before his political debut may once again be denied its release. With the MCC now active and Vijay's own party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contesting these very elections, the film's path to theatres has narrowed dramatically.

When ballot blocked box office

This is not the first time Indian elections have stood between a political film and its audience. In 2019, during the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission banned three films on the same day, citing the MCC and the need to maintain a level playing field.

The most prominent was the PM Narendra Modi biopic, starring Vivek Oberoi, which released only on May 24, 2019, a day after election results were declared. On the same day, Ram Gopal Varma's Lakshmi's NTR was blocked, and when it was screened in violation of the order in Andhra Pradesh, authorities seized three cinema halls. RGV later fought legally and released the film on March 29.

The third, Udyama Simham, a biopic of Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao, was also stalled. The EC said these films "either diminish or advance the electoral prospect of a candidate or a political party in the garb of creative freedom."

Jana Nayagan jammed since January

Jana Nayagan's troubles predate the election announcement by months. Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions at an estimated Rs 500 crore, the film was originally set for January 9, 2026. It missed that date after the CBFC declined to accept the examining committee's recommendation just four days before release. The producers fought the matter through the Madras High Court and the Supreme Court, both declined to intervene in their favour.

Also Read: Back to square one for Jana Nayagan; experts slam hasty court move as CBFC wins appeal

In February, they withdrew their petition and submitted the film to the Revising Committee. On March 9, a scheduled CBFC screening was called off after a committee member fell ill. A fresh screening is expected around March 17, though unconfirmed. The film is now unlikely to release before April 30 — squarely inside the MCC window.

History offers little comfort. The MCC runs until May 4. Going by precedent, Jana Nayagan may not see the light of day until the votes are counted.