Singer-actor Prashant Tamang of Indian Idol fame dies of cardiac arrest at 43

Indian Idol 3 winner Prashant Tamang, who was recently praised for his role as a cold-blooded assassin in Paatal Lok 2, died on Sunday (January 11) following a cardiac arrest. He was only 43.

Tamang’s close friend, singer Mahesh Sewa, told PTI that the singer-actor died at his residence in Janak Puri.

"He (Tamang) passed away this morning around 9 am due to cardiac arrest at his residence in Delhi. He was taken to the hospital by his family but the doctors declared him dead on arrival. I'm shocked by his untimely demise. I spoke to him a few days ago and he was hale and hearty," he said.

"His body is still at the hospital. The family is yet to decide whether to perform the funeral in Delhi or Darjeeling," he added.

Also read: Why do most heart attacks occur early morning? Cardiologist explains

The news of Tamang’s death was first shared by another friend Rajesh Ghatani on social media.

“My heart is heavy while writing this very sad news!! May you live in Baikuntha !! Heartfelt tribute Prashant brother,” Ghatani wrote on Facebook.

Who is Prashant Tamang?

Tamang was born on January 4, 1983, in Darjeeling into a Nepali-speaking Gorkha family. His father served with the West Bengal Police and died while in service, after which Tamang left school to take up his father’s post.

Encouraged by friends, he auditioned for the reality singing show Indian Idol in 2007, where he went on to win the competition. Tamang’s victory triggered unprecedented celebrations across the Darjeeling hills, Sikkim and parts of Nepal.

Also read: Kannada TV actor and comedian Rakesh Poojary, 34, dies of cardiac arrest

He came out with his first album Dhanyavaad in 2010 and regularly performed at concerts in India and overseas.

From singer to actor

Tamang transitioned to acting with the Nepali hit Gorkha Paltan the same year and went on to feature in movies such as Angalo Yo Maya Ko, Kina Maya Ma, Nishani, Pardesi and Kina Mayama.

He was most recently seen in the second season of the critically-acclaimed Paatal Lok where he essayed the role of Daniel Lecho, an assassin.

Also read: Actress, Big Boss fame Shefali Jariwala dies at 42

The actor will be posthumously seen in the upcoming Salman Khan-starrer Battle of Galwan, which is set to be released in theatres on April 17.

Tributes pour in

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee condoled Tamang’s demise in a post on X.

“Saddened by the sudden and untimely demise today of Prashant Tamang, the popular singer of ' Indian Idol' fame and an artist of national renown. His roots in our Darjeeling hills and one-time association with Kolkata Police made him particularly dear to us in Bengal. I convey my condolences to his family, friends, and countless followers,” she said.

Amit Paul, who was the runner-up of Indian Idol 3, shared a note on his Instagram handle, expressing shock over the news of Tamang’s death.

Sharing the picture of the late actor, he wrote, "How's this even fair!!! Keep smiling Dosti!!! The world won't be the same without you!!! I still can't process this... My brother, my friend, my dosti, @prashanttamangofficial has left for the heavenly abode... I can't believe I'm having to write this."

Tamang is survived by his wife Geeta Thapa and four-year-old daughter Ariah Tamang. The musician used to regularly post videos and photos of his daughter and wife on social media.

(With agency inputs)