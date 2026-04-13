Ilaiyaraaja mourns loss of his 'beloved sister' Asha Bhosle: 'Incomparable voice'

The world of Indian music lost one of its most luminous voices when Asha Bhosle, 92, passed away on April 12 at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital due to multi-organ failure, leaving behind a legacy of over 12,000 songs recorded across eight decades in the Indian film industry.

Also Read: Asha Bhosle beyond Bollywood: When her voice crossed the Vindhyas

Among the many who mourned her was music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, who shared a deeply personal tribute on his social media.

Ilaiyaraaja's heartfelt farewell

In an emotional video message, the maestro said, "My beloved fans, today is a day of immense loss for Indian cinema. I was devastated knowing that my beloved sister Asha Bhosle, who has earned a huge fame, has passed away. This is not like one of those courteous condolence messages... I can't forget the love and affection she had for me... as a playback singer, the respect she had for me. In my life, Asha Bhosle holds an unforgettable place. There is no match for her talent. Her voice is incomparable with anyone's... she has such a unique voice. Unique talent, too. For a long time now, whenever she visited Chennai, be it for even a TV programme, she always made sure she met me. The world can't forget her voice ever, and I pray for her soul to rest in peace."

Songs that outlived their time

The bond between Ilaiyaraaja and Asha Bhosle was cemented through some of Tamil cinema's most unforgettable songs. The hauntingly beautiful Nee Paartha Paaravai from Hey Ram, the effervescent Shenbagamee from Enga Ooru Paatukaran, and the foot-tapping Saathu Nada Saathu from Sethupathi IPS — each a testament to the seamless alchemy between the composer's genius and the singer's extraordinary range. Decades on, these songs remain as fresh and beloved as the day they were recorded.

A nation bids her farewell

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called her "one of the most iconic and versatile voices India has ever known." Her last rites were held with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, on April 13, 2026.