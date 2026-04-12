Asha Bhosle beyond Bollywood: When her voice crossed the Vindhyas

Asha Bhosle, known to much of the world as a towering figure in Hindi film music, was in truth a restless musical traveller – her voice moving effortlessly across languages with a curiosity few of her contemporaries shared.

Her body of work in Tamil may have been modest in number, but never in impact. From Ilaiyaraaja’s intricate classical compositions to AR Rahman’s modern soundscapes and Deva’s catchy melodies, she embraced each with remarkable ease, learning the nuances of a new language and making it unmistakably her own.

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Here are the Tamil songs that reflect her lasting legacy.

1. Shenbagame from Enga Ooru Paattukkaaran (1987)

Her first Tamil song, and immediately a classic. Asha modulates effortlessly between melancholy, sweetness and softness, sometimes within a single phrase. That she won over Tamil audiences with this level of command, in a language not her own, remains one of the more remarkable things about her career.

2. Oh Butterfly from Meera (1992)

The duet with SPB that became one of those rare songs, the kind that doesn't age, only deepens. Ilaiyaraaja built it as a conversation between two voices in pursuit of each other, and Asha floated through it with a lightness that SPB's warmth perfectly anchored. Between them, they made longing sound effortless. The song continues to be discovered by new generations, each of whom feels it was written for them. Sadly, both voices are no longer with us.

3. Saathu Nada Saathu from Sethupathi IPS (1994)

If the other songs showed her classical restraint, this one showed the other side entirely. A singer that the Tamil audience did not often get to see -- playful, sensuous, absolutely in command of her register. Ilaiyaraaja gave her a composition that swaggered, and she matched it beat for beat. It remains one of the most underrated performances in her Tamil catalogue.

4. Venilla Venilla from Iruvar (1997)

AR Rahman brought Asha into Mani Ratnam's political epic and handed her a haunting nocturnal melody. Spare and luminous, it became one of the defining sounds of a film that was itself a study in duality. Asha's voice here carries the longing that the film's themes demanded.

5. Nee Partha Paarvai from Hey Ram (2000)

A duet with Hariharan, composed by Ilaiyaraaja as the emotional spine of Kamal Haasan's ambitious political film, Hey Ram. Asha brought to it a quiet devastation, a woman's gaze rendered in sound. Whenever someone thinks of Hey Ram, it is hard to not think about Kamal Haasan and Rani Mukerji by the piano and Asha's soulful voice in the background. The first line of the song goes, "Nee partha paarvaiku oru nandri (Thanks for that look)," and we will continue to say: "Nee paadiya paatirku oru nandri (Thanks for singing the song)."

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6. September Madham from Alaipayuthey (2000)

AR Rahman handed Asha one of her coolest songs of the ages. The song unfolds like a playful debate between men and women, both claiming how the world would be better off without the other. Her silky vocal tone with effortless ornamentation adds soul and flair to the number that rewards repeated listening, that's both witty and catchy.

7. Konja Neram from Chandramukhi (2005)

A semi-classical duet composed by Vidyasagar with Madhu Balakrishnan, a late-career Tamil entry that reminded listeners she had lost none of her classical instincts. The song is about one lover asking the other to stay a bit longer, perhaps a fitting song for such a moment.