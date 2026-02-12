If social media following is the metric, Karnataka-born actors still hold an edge, say Kannada outfits

From MS Dhoni to Mugdha Godse, Parvathy Nair and now Tamannaah Bhatia, Mysore Sandal Soap has consistently chosen non-Kannadigas as its brand ambassadors.

Since 2006, Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) has appointed brand ambassadors to expand the soap’s reach beyond the state. Yet, not one has been from the Kannada film industry.

Multilingual actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been appointed as the brand ambassador for the next two years, reportedly for a fee of Rs 6.20 crore. Pro-Kannada organisations and some public representatives have expressed dissatisfaction, alleging that outsiders are being chosen over local talent.

Minister’s defence

Tamannaah has 28.3 million followers on social media, which has been cited as the reason for the government's choice. Her fan base extends not only across South India but also into the Hindi-speaking North Indian market. To reach the younger generation, a pan-India face is necessary, the government has argued.

Minister M.B. Patil clarified that actors like Rashmika Mandanna and Deepika Padukone did not agree to the remuneration offered. Other leading actors are already ambassadors for competing brands.

Follower comparison

However, the critics argue that if the social media presence is the criteria, several Kannada actors, who have a strong social media presence, could have been a better choice. While Tamannaah has 28.3 million followers, Kannada actor Rashmika Mandanna has 48.7 million. Pooja Hegde has 28 million, Shilpa Shetty 34 million, Aishwarya Rai 15 million, and Anushka Shetty 7.1 million.

Among Kannada actors, Ramya (Divya Spandana) has 1 million followers, Radhika Pandit 5 million, Rachita Ram 3 million, Srinidhi Shetty 5.5 million, and Ashika Ranganath 2.3 million.

Many argue that Mysore Sandal Soap could have utilised these actors for promotion. Some organisations believe Rukmini Vasanth, who gained national attention through Kantara and has 3.9 million followers, could have further strengthened the brand’s reach.

Puneeth precedent

Actor Puneeth Rajkumar had earlier served as brand ambassador for Nandini without accepting any remuneration. He also worked similarly with BMTC and the state government’s Belaku scheme. Later, actor Shivarajkumar also served as ambassador without payment.

When B.C. Patil was the Agriculture Minister, and Kannada actor Darshan served as anambassador for the Agriculture Department free of cost. Cricketer Anil Kumble is currently promoting the Forest Department without remuneration.

Given this precedent, many argue that KSDL could have appointed well-known personalities from Karnataka without incurring heavy costs. They question the need to pay crores to an out-of-state actor when local stars could have been given an opportunity.

Why opposition

When the government moved to appoint Tamannaah as KSDL’s ambassador, protests erupted. JD(S) MLA Samruddhi Manjunath and Venkatesh Shivareddy staged a protest in front of Gandhi’s statue, demanding that the remuneration be used instead to support mango farmers.

MP Yaduveer issued a statement condemning the decision, calling it inappropriate for an institution established by the Mysore royal family. BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra also criticised the move.

Actor Ramya posted on social media that Mysore Sandal Soap does not need a brand ambassador and that every Kannadiga who uses the soap is an ambassador. MP Dr K Sudhakar also expressed dissatisfaction online.

Pro-Kannada groups staged protests demanding priority for local talent. Activist Vatal Nagaraj remarked that if Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar used Mysore Sandal Soap, they would have learnt better sense.

Kannada activist Kannada Ramesh questioned whether there were no capable actors in Kannada cinema and asked what kind of advertisement would justify spending Rs 6 crore. He argued that the same amount could have been used to set up another soap factory, generating employment.

Rich legacy

Mysore Sandal Soap has a grand history. It was established in 1916 by Maharaja Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar of Mysore, under the guidance of then Diwan Sir M. Visvesvaraya. During World War I, when sandalwood exports to Europe were disrupted, the factory was set up to utilise the available sandalwood resources.

It is the only soap in the world made with 100 per cent pure natural sandalwood oil. It is manufactured by Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited at its Yeshwanthpur factory in Bengaluru. The soap has also received a Geographical Indication tag for its quality and regional significance.

Apart from the classic Mysore Sandal Soap, premium variants such as Mysore Sandal Gold and Mysore Sandal Millennium are also popular.

According to KSDL data, the company recorded a turnover of Rs 1,785 crore in 2024-25. Of this, only 18 per cent of sales came from Karnataka, while 82 per cent came from other states and overseas markets.