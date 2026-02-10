Why Tamannaah? War of words over Mysore Sandal Soap's new brand ambassador

“Mysore Sandal Soap is a 108-year-old legacy of Karnataka,” Patil said, describing KSDL as an enterprise founded during the reign of Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and now entering a “transformative new phase”. He emphasised digital marketing, export expansion, and innovation as key pillars of the growth strategy.

The row resurfaced on Tuesday (February 10) after the Minister for Large and Medium Industries MB Patil announced the relaunch of Mysore Sandal Soap, showcasing a “new, royal look” and an ambitious roadmap to scale KSDL’s annual turnover to Rs 5,000 crore by 2030. A social media post by the minister outlining the company’s expansion plans prominently featured Tamannaah as the brand face, drawing immediate backlash.

The Karnataka government’s decision to appoint Mumbai-born actress Tamannaah Bhatia as the brand ambassador of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) has once again triggered a political and cultural controversy, with opposition leaders and pro-Kannada groups questioning the choice for one of the state’s most iconic brands.

Anti-Kannada mindset, says BJP

However, the appointment of Tamannaah — who is not from Karnataka and does not primarily work in Kannada cinema — has been portrayed by the BJP as evidence of the Congress government’s “anti-Kannada mindset”. BJP MP K Sudhakar accused the ruling party of sidelining Kannada talent despite the presence of several popular actors from the state with strong national appeal.

“Preferring an actor from another state over Kannada stars is not just an insult to local talent, but a dishonour to the pride associated with Mysore Sandal Soap,” Sudhakar said, naming actresses such as Ramya, Rashmika Mandanna, Srinidhi Shetty, Pooja Hegde, and Rukmini Vasanth as viable alternatives.

The controversy itself is not new. Tamannaah was first appointed KSDL’s brand ambassador in May last year for a reported fee of Rs 6.2 crore, sparking protests from pro-Kannada organisations, local activists, and opposition leaders. At the time, Patil defended the move, saying it followed consultations with marketing experts.

Brand strategy vs regional identity

According to the minister, several celebrities were evaluated before Tamannaah was chosen for her pan-India appeal, cost-effectiveness, and strong digital presence, including over 28 million social media followers.

The contract signed last year has now formally come into effect, ensuring that the debate over brand strategy versus regional identity remains firmly in the spotlight.