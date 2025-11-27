Hema Malini’s heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra: 'He was everything to me'

Hema Malini on Tuesday (November 27) paid an emotional tribute to her late husband Dharmendra, describing him as “everything” to her — a partner, guide and friend whose passing has left an irreplaceable void.

'Loving husband'

In her first post since Dharmendra’s death on Monday (November 24) at the age of 89, Malini recalled him as a devoted husband and a doting father to their daughters, Esha and Ahana, as well as a warm, affable presence who effortlessly endeared himself to everyone in her family.

Dharam ji❤️He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad. He endeared himself… pic.twitter.com/WVyncqlxK5 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 27, 2025

"Dharam ji. He was many things to me. Loving Husband, adoring Father of our two girls, Esha & Ahaana, Friend, Philosopher, Guide, Poet, my ‘go to’ person in all times of need - in fact, he was everything to me! And always has been through good times and bad.

'Myriad memories'

"He endeared himself to all my family members with his easy, friendly ways, always showing affection and interest in all of them," the 77-year-old wrote while also sharing their old photos.

Calling her loss “indescribable”, the actor said the vacuum left behind will remain for the rest of her life.

"After years of togetherness, I am left with myriad memories to relive the many special moments..." Hema Malini, who acted with Dharmendra in many blockbusters such as "Sholay", Seeta aur Geeta" and "Pratigya", said.