Bollywood legend Dharmendra passes away at 89 in Mumbai

Actor Dharmendra passed away at the age of 89 at his Mumbai residence on Monday, November 24, reported news agency PTI. The actor, who would have turned 90 on December 8, was not keeping well for a while and was in and out of a Mumbai hospital with the family finally deciding to continue his treatment at home earlier this month.

However, there was no confirmation from the family. The legendary star had earlier been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital due to respiratory complications. Fondly known as the He-Man of Bollywood, Dharmendra leaves behind an iconic body of work that spans more than six decades. His final screen appearance will be in Ikkis, slated for release on December 25.

A police statement said Dharmendra died this morning and funeral arrangements are being made at the Pawan Hans crematorium in Ville Parle suburb of Mumbai. Dharmendra is survived by his wives, Prakash Kaur and Hema Malini, and his six children — Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Esha Deol, and Ahana Deol, along with Ajeeta and Vijeta.



Widely regarded as one of the greatest actors in Indian cinema, Dharmendra made his debut with the 1960 film Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere. Known for effortlessly balancing action-heavy roles with emotional and comic performances, he was honoured with the Padma Bhushan, India’s third-highest civilian award, in 2012. Dharmendra enjoyed a remarkable six-decade career, featuring in over 300 films and headlining classics such as Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Satyakam, Anupama, Seeta Aur Geeta and many others. He was widely celebrated for his versatility across action, romance and comedy.



PM Modi mourns Dharmendra's demise

His home production Ghayal, starring his son Sunny Deol, won the National Film Award for Best Popular Film. Dharmendra also earned several Filmfare Best Actor awards for his performances in Phool Aur Patthar, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, Yaadon Ki Baaraat, and Resham Ki Dori.

The passing of Dharmendra Ji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people. Dharmendra Ji was… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 24, 2025

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Dharmendra, saying his death marks "the end of an era in Indian cinema". "The passing of Dharmendraji marks the end of an era in Indian cinema. He was an iconic film personality, a phenomenal actor who brought charm and depth to every role he played. The manner in which he played diverse roles struck a chord with countless people."

"Dharmendraji was equally admired for his simplicity, humility and warmth. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with his family, friends and innumerable fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi posted on X.

Born Dharmendra Kewal Krishan Deol on December 8 in a village in Ludhiana, Punjab, he married Prakash Kaur in 1954 at the age of 19, before beginning his film journey. He later married actor Hema Malini.

Despite his age, Dharmendra remained active on social media, frequently sharing videos promoting fitness, simple living, and organic farming. His Instagram timeline often featured him driving a tractor, tending to his fields, and offering heartfelt life lessons. He last appeared on screen in the 2024 romantic comedy Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.