Mohanlal credits fans, Malayalam film industry for Dadasaheb Phalke Award

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has dedicated the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, India's highest cinematic honour, to Indian cinema and its audience. In a press conference at Kochi airport on Sunday (September 21), he thanked God, the audience, his parents, Malayalam film industry, and the country for the recognition.

A day after being named the recipient of the country’s highest recognition in the field of cinema for 2023, the actor recalled that when he received the call from the Prime Minister's Office informing him about the award, he could not believe it. "I thought it was a wild dream. I even asked them to repeat it," Mohanlal said.

Mohanlal will receive the Dadasaheb Phalke Award for his contributions to the industry at this year's National Film Awards event.

He said he visited his ailing mother on Sunday morning to share the news. "She blessed me when she heard it. Her prayers are also behind this award," he added. Mohanlal marked the occasion by cutting a cake along with colleagues, as friends and well-wishers gathered to congratulate him.

Daughter Vismaya's warm wishes

Upon the announcement, actors and his well-wishers congratulated Mohanlal. Sharing the collage of prominent roles that Mohanlal played, Vismaya wrote on her Instagram handle that “Congratulations Acha. We’re all so so proud of you for the incredible artist you are and for the incredible human you are. #dadasahebphalkeaward”.

Dedicates the award to the audience

The superstar credited the recognition to the film industry's collective efforts and the audience's unwavering support throughout his career.

"This is not just my award--it belongs to Indian cinema. I thank God for this honour. Any work must be done with honesty and dedication, and many people helped me along the way. I share this recognition with all of them," Mohanlal said.

"That is why I say this award is God-given. There is honesty in the work we do. I share this award with everyone. I am not someone who shoulders criticisms and walks; this moment is to be cherished," the actor said.

Mohanlal, who has completed 48 years in films, said he was fortunate to work alongside some of the greatest names in the industry, and their blessings were behind this honour.

Cinema, a magic, a circus

Describing cinema as both "magic" and a "circus", the actor emphasised the need for more good films. "I will remain part of that collective effort," he said. "I wish for more good things to come for the industry, and I hope this recognition inspires the new generation," he said.

"This is immense happiness," he said and thanked everyone who has been a part of his cinema journey including his parents and fans. He also thanked Malayalam film industry for making him who he is today.

Recalling his 48-year-long career, Mohanlal said, "I remember everyone who walked with me and send my love and prayers to them on this occasion."

