Is Dhruv Rathee’s wife Pakistani? Is his name Badruddin? Youtuber replies

Youtuber Dhruv Rathee has rubbished the bizarre claims circulating on social media that he and his wife are Pakistani citizens and they live in notorious gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s bungalow in Karachi. Taking to his social media handles, Rathee on Tuesday (April 30) said those who were behind these reports evidently “have no answer” to his videos and were therefore “spreading these fake claims”.

They have no answer to the videos I made so they’re spreading these fake claims. And how desperate do you have to be to drag my wife’s family into this? You can also see the disgusting moral standard of these IT Cell employees. pic.twitter.com/sqWj8vaJaY — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) April 29, 2024

Bizarre claims These viral posts have claimed that Rathee’s “real name” is Badruddin Rashid Lahori and he was born in Lahore. The posts also claim that his wife, Juli Lbr-Rathee, is actually a Pakistani national called Zulaikha and the couple live in Dawood’s bungalow in Karachi under the protection of Pakistani army. Rathee, known for his stinging criticism of the BJP government and the Right wing in his YouTube videos, has often been the target of right-wing trolls. He has over 19 million subscribers on YouTube and his videos are watched by millions. Rathee’s retort “They have no answer to the videos I made so they’re spreading these fake claims. And how desperate do you have to be to drag my wife’s family into this? You can also see the disgusting moral standard of these IT Cell employees,” Rathee posted on X with screenshots of the viral posts. He was obviously referring to the BJP’s infamous IT cell. On Instagram, he further wrote, “They have no answer to the questions I raised in my videos. They’re completely rattled! They’re getting more shameless day by day regarding the lies they spew.”