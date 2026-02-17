Delhi HC bars Ilaiyaraaja from using songs of 134 films in Saregama copyright case

The Delhi High Court has restrained composer Ilaiyaraaja from using, licensing or claiming ownership over musical works from 134 films, after a copyright suit was filed by Saregama India Limited.

In an ex-parte ad interim order dated February 13, Justice Tushar Rao Gedela held that allowing continued exploitation of the works could cause irreparable loss to the company. The court also barred the composer’s partners, agents and associates from granting any third-party rights.

Ilaiyaraaja has been directed to file his reply within four weeks. The matter is scheduled for further hearings in April.

Copyright dispute

Saregama contended that it holds exclusive, worldwide and perpetual rights to the disputed sound recordings and underlying musical works through agreements signed with film producers between 1976 and 2001.

The company relied on provisions of the Copyright Act, 1957, and Supreme Court rulings, which state that a film producer is the first owner of copyright in commissioned works unless otherwise agreed by contract. According to Saregama, the assignment agreements transferred ownership to the company.

The court observed that the balance of convenience lay in favour of Saregama and found a strong prima facie case based on the documents placed on record.

Present litigation

The case gained urgency after Saregama informed the court that several disputed works were uploaded in early February 2026 on platforms such as Amazon Music, iTunes and JioSaavn, allegedly with ownership claims from the composer’s side.

The present suit arose after Ilaiyaraaja issued a legal notice in January asserting rights over musical works composed for various films, including those covered by the dispute.

Another dispute

Saregama and Ilaiyaraaja are also engaged in a separate dispute over the Tamil song En Iniya Pon Nilave, from the film Moodu Pani. In that matter as well, the high court ruled against the composer.

The current case covers works across Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi films, making it one of the largest copyright disputes between a composer and a record label in India.

Multiple copyright battles

Ilaiyaraaja’s dispute with Saregama over rights to the music from 134 films, is part of a wider web of copyright battles involving several labels. Besides the Delhi High Court’s interim order in Saregama’s favour, the composer is also engaged in litigation with Sony Music over hundreds of tracks.

While Sony claims rights through earlier assignment agreements, Ilaiyaraaja has moved court alleging unauthorised use of over 300 of his compositions. The Supreme Court has declined his request to transfer one such case from the Bombay high court to the Madras high court.

He has also been involved in long-running disputes with Echo Recording and related entities over ownership and exploitation of his works. In separate matters, the Madras High Court has restrained film producers from using his songs without permission, and cases have arisen over digital uploads and streaming rights.

Beyond sound recordings, Ilaiyaraaja has sought legal protection against unauthorised use of his name and AI-generated likeness, underscoring the broader fight over control of his music catalogue.