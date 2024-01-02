The Federal
Walt Disney's US copyright expires on early version of Mickey Mouse

Disney's early Mickey Mouse animation entered the public domain on January 1, 2024 as the copyright expired after 95 years, according to US law

2 Jan 2024 1:03 PM GMT


CartoonsWalt Disneycopyright
