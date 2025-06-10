'CID 2' shocks fans as Dr Salunkhe exits after being branded traitor

Hindi TV series, CID has won hearts ever since it began. CID 2’s latest episodes stunned loyal viewers by revealing that Dr Salunkhe — played by veteran actor Narendra Gupta — was the team’s mole.

Framed as the ‘gaddar’ who aided the villain Barboza, Salunkhe’s betrayal culminated in his arrest, marking the end of Gupta’s journey with the show.

CID’s legacy

CID first captivated Indian TV audiences in 1998, enjoying an impressive run until 2018. With its gripping crime plots and unforgettable characters, the show built a massive fan base. The characters from the show are iconic and each dialogue from the show has been loved.

When it ended, fans were heartbroken as they never wanted their favourite show to end. Explemary performances by Shivaji Satam, Hrishikesh Pandey, Dayanand Shetty, Janvi Chheda, Shraddha Musale, Aditya Srivastava, Narendra Gupta made people love the show

CID 2

But hope returned when CID 2 was launched in 2024. The new show also received the same love for its patrons. People are enjoying the new season and the new stories.

With the iconic characters back in action, this season has been full of twists and turns. In CID 2, Shivaji Satam aka ACP Pradyuman was shown dead because of Barboza.

High-stakes drama

CID 2 also had its share of surprises. After ACP Pradyuman's death, the entire team got separated and Parth Samthaan entered the show as ACP Ayushmaan.

Ayushmaan claimed that a traitor was hiding within the CID ranks, who helped Barboza. In the last two episodes, there were so many shocking twists in the story.

In a series of high-octane developments, ACP Pradyuman—thought to be dead—was found alive. Barboza’s plan collapsed, but he was not caught.

Amid the emotional reunion of CID’s core team, Ayushmaan asked ACP Pradyuman who was the 'Gaddar' of the team. The big reveal left fans stunned: the traitor was Dr Salunkhe

The betrayal revealed

Dr Salunkhe admitted to betraying CID, citing long-standing frustration that others received credit for solving cases. He was then put in jail, ending Narendra Gupta's long journey in the show.

Known for his dedication and forensic brilliance, Salunkhe’s sudden shift in character was a tough pill to swallow. Fans are not happy with this storyline for Dr. Salunkhe, who has been an important part of the show.

They are also unhappy with the silly reason given for Dr. Salunkhe's betrayal.

What’s next?

As fans grapple with the exit of an iconic character, the makers are already hinting at the next phase.

Shraddha Musale, reprising her role as Dr Tarika, is set to return and may step into Salunkhe’s forensic shoes.