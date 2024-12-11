IMDb's top 10 most popular Indian web series of 2024: Heeramandi is No. 1

The 10 most popular Indian web series in 2024 have been announced by IMDb, and there are some familiar ones on the list.

The rankings are based on page views from IMDb’s 250 million monthly visitors, according to a report on Variety.

1. Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar (Netflix)

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is a period drama television series created and directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starring Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, and Aditi Rao Hydari among others. It’s a dazzling show exploring the lives of tawaifs (courtesans) in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore. It was released on May 1, 2024.

Also Read: How Heeramandi suffers from Bhansali’s all-consuming obsession with grandeur

2. Mirzapur – Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

Mirzapur is an Indian action crime thriller TV series created for Amazon Prime Video by Karan Anshuman. It follows the story of Akhandanand Kaleen Tripathi, a criminal and businessman who lorded it over Mirzapur district in the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. The third season continued with the flavour of revenge and power struggles that kept the adrenaline flowing.

3. Panchayat – Season 3 (Amazon Prime Video)

This endearing show based in the village of Phulera kept viewers engrossed with its humour and unexpected twists. Most of the characters continued to star in the third season of Panchayat, with the story revolving around two political groups in the village and the local MLA.

4. Gyaarah Gyaarah (ZEE5)

Directed by Umesh Bist, Gyaarah Gyaarah is a fantasy thriller series, an adaptation of the popular Korean drama Signal. It combines science, mystery, time travel, and mysticism across decades. The innovative story and good performances by the cast ensured its place among the most popular TV series in 2024.

Also Read: Most expected upcoming seasons of web series | Mirzapur | Scam 2003 | The Family Man

5. Citadel: Honey Bunny (Amazon Prime Video)

An adaptation of the American TV series Citadel, this is a spy action series revolving around Honey and Bunny played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. Both excelled in the action sequences, and the fast plot and slick editing kept viewers engaged.

6. Maamla Legal Hai (Netflix)

Directed by Rahul Pandey, Maamla Legal Hai is a legal drama comedy series that takes place in the district court of Patparganj. Quirky staff members strive to dispense justice, while courtroom antics and humourous exchanges stimulate laughter in this legal satire. It was released on Netflix on March 1, 2024.

7. Taaza Khabar (Disney+Hotstar)

This is a comedy thriller TV series about a sanitation worker who comes across a magical boon that can predict the future. It’s a unique story with a strong storyline that combines humour and drama. Disney+Hotstar has confirmed that a second season is on the way.

8. Murder in Mahim (JioCinema)

Based on Jerry Pinto’s book, this crime drama web series follows a police officer and his friend, a retired journalist, as they investigate a series of murders targeting young men from the LGBTQ community in the Mahim area of Mumbai. The series stars Vijay Raaz and Ashutosh Rana as the principal characters.

Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee The King of OTT | Bandaa | Family Man | OTTs

9. Shekhar Home (JioCinema)

Directed by Rohan Sippy and Mukherji, this drama TV series is an adaptation of Arthur Conan Doyle’s stories of Sherlock Holmes. Each episode explores a different murder. The series stars Kay Kay Menon and Ranvir Shorey in the two main roles. It was released on August 14, 2024.

10. The Great Indian Kapil Show (Netflix)

The variety show hosted by Kapil Sharma has kept Indian audiences entertained featuring celebrity guests, hilarious antics, and his usual supporting cast. This favourite of Indian viewers continues in the list of top 10 series.