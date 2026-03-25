Bridgerton fans stunned, as S5 leads are Francesca-Michaela, not Eloise

Avid watchers, admirers and readers of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton, can expect another saucy love story to hit their OTT screens. Season 5 of this Regency-era web series surrounds not our feisty, opinionated, bookworm Eloise, but her poised and gentle sister, Francesca, played by Jess Brownell.

“Do not fret, dear readers, for a certain countess shall find love again... Bridgerton Season 5 is now in production,” was posted by the official Instagram account of Netflix’s Bridgerton on March 24. As Bridgerton fans would know only too well, it's to be read in the iconic voice of Lady Whistledown.

Viewers might think that Francesca’s love story was doomed with her beloved husband, Count John Stirling’s untimely passing in Season 4. In the Regency era, he "died suddenly". Today's medical science says it must have been a ruptured cerebral aneurysm.

Rainbow hues

His grieving widow Francesca's future love story is set to take on rainbow hues with the genderbent version of John’s cousin, Michael Stirling — Michaela Stirling in the web series, played by Masali Baduza.

According to Julia Quinn’s book series which the show is based on, Season 5 will offer a slow burn romance that will see Francesca and Michaela meet after four years of separation. Francesca rejoins high society, not for love, but for an heir, while dealing with the grief of John's death. Michaela would come back from a long trip to India.

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It is not sure if the timeline of four years will be followed in the web series, as the characters might have to be aged up, but their reunion is expected to be bittersweet. Much like in previous seasons, where there were budding hints of romance with Michaela even as Francesca fell in love with John.

Still from the Netflix series Bridgerton.

The books are filled with tender moments, caring for each other in both sickness and in health (spoiler much? We hear wedding bells!), and a push-and-pull dynamic that is sure to leave viewers on the edge of their seat once these book scenes are translated into their real-life counterparts.

Homophobia and acceptance

Will the fandom be cruel or kind to this interracial and genderbent love story? That is yet to be seen, as Masali Baduza, who plays Michaela, was also at the receiving end of racial abuse and homophobia. A section of people on social media disapproved of the introduction of a queer storyline, an inter-racial one at that.

On that note, we can also expect a lot of conversations around homophobia, acceptance, and finding love despite all hardships. One can only wonder what new hijinks and storylines ShondaLand will produce with the source material, as they are known to do so.

Also read: How Bridgerton sidelines its Indian characters despite its dark skin representation

But where does this leave Eloise, the self-described spinster, whom Bridgerton fans can't wait to see fall in love and marry? The books say she does marry after all, to become Lady Crane, with a brood of children and step-children as well.

What fuelled fans' hopes of Season 5 being about her were her atypical lines in S4. "I can see that on occasion, marriage might have its advantages," Eloise tells her sister Hyacinth. "Companionship, family, a prime seat at a soiree. And then if not for mother and father's marriage, we would not all have each other, which seems a rather large reward." It appears that fans will have to wait for Season 6 to see her marry.

For now, if the wait feels too long, maybe take a look at Julia Quinn’s novels and sate your anticipation, while the producers create yet another heartwarming love story, with a genderbent twist that might just challenge the Ton, and the real world’s norms.