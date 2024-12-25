Boney Kapoor submits master plan for Noida Film City development

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor, in collaboration with Bhutani Infra-backed Bayview Projects, has submitted the master plan for the first phase of the highly anticipated Noida International Film City. Officials said that the project is expected to be completed within three years of receiving approval.

For Bayview Projects, Kapoor submitted the master plan to the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) on Tuesday.

Plan received

YEIDA CEO Arun Vir Singh confirmed receiving the master plan and told reporters, "It will be our endeavour to ensure that the plan is approved at the earliest if it conforms to all norms and guidelines."

The ambitious project of the Uttar Pradesh government is to be built on a 1,000-acre land in a public-private partnership in Sector 21 of YEIDA along the Yamuna Expressway near Delhi. About 230 acre will be developed in the first phase.

The ambitious project of the Uttar Pradesh government is to be built on a 1,000-acre land in a public-private partnership in Sector 21 of YEIDA along the Yamuna Expressway near Delhi. About 230 acre will be developed in the first phase.

Also Read: What Udaipur tourism wants from Union Budget 2024: Film city, GST reduction and more

Bayview Projects won the bid on January 31 with the offering of 18 per cent revenue share to the Uttar Pradesh government - the highest among four bidders.

Boney Kapoor details vision

Addressing the media alongside Singh, Kapoor detailed his vision for the film city's development, emphasising its potential to revolutionise filmmaking in India and attract global talent.

Kapoor said the first phase of the project would include the completion of sound stages and a dedicated film university.

"The university is being built to train talent from across the country, particularly Uttar Pradesh, enabling individuals to come with a script and leave with a complete film," Kapoor said.

Facilities will encompass all aspects of production, including post-production, he added.

Also Read: 'Bigg Boss' to 'Kanguva': EVP Film City's series of unfortunate accidents

'Everything will be available'

"Filmmakers won't need to go elsewhere for resources. Everything, including "equipment and infrastructure, will be available right here," he said.

The first phase, targeted for completion within three years, will serve as a foundation for expanding the film city, he said.

Kapoor plans to invite filmmakers from around the world to utilise the infrastructure. "Our aim is to make this a one-stop destination for filmmaking," he added.

Kapoor outlined several standout features of the film city like Virtual Studios, underwater filming facilities, etc.

Additionally, there will be a designated floor equipped with advanced technology to replace traditional green screens, enabling actors to visualise scenes on LED screens in real-time, he said.

Also Read: Film City project in UP: CM Adityanath expects it to start within 6 months

(With agency inputs)