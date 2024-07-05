The Federal
x

What Udaipur tourism wants from Union Budget 2024: Film city, GST reduction and more

5 July 2024 6:45 AM GMTThe Federal

As Union Budget 2024 approaches, Udaipur's tourism sector advocates for the development of more tourist spots, a film city, and a reduction in GST to enhance the city's appeal and boost the local economy


Similar Posts

X
sidekick