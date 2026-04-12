10 eternal Asha Bhosle songs that India could never stop humming

From the high-energy and zesty Piya Tu Ab To Aaja and Dum Maro Dum to the soulful In Ankhon Ki Masti and Dil Cheez Kya Hai, Asha Bhosle’s vocal range was richly diverse. With her versatility in a career spanning over eight decades, Bhosle was not just a playback singer; she was a cultural phenomenon who redefined Hindi film songs.

While many of her contemporaries were known for a specific “type” of song, Asha was the ultimate chameleon, embodying the voice of the spirited, westernised, sensuous Indian woman. She, along with composers like OP Nayyar and RD Burman, broke the mould of the “traditional” Indian female voice with her lower-pitched, deeper vocal tone that she could manipulate with remarkable ease and precision, particularly in pitch shifts, as heard in Jaane Jaan Dhoondta Phir Raha.

Never retiring from singing, Bhosle went on to become the voice of young actresses like Kajol (Zara sa jhoom loon main in Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and kept delivering peppy numbers like Le Gayi Le Gayi in Dil To Pagal Hain in the 1990s.

As the legend passed away into eternal sleep on Sunday (April 12), here’s a look at 10 of her umpteen evergreen songs that India could never stop humming.

Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko

Asha Bhosle ensured that a svelte Zeenat Aman strummed her way to the hearts of millions of Indians with Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko in the 1973 hit Yaadon Ki Baaraat. Considered to be a cult song defining the sound of romance of the 1970s.

Dum Maro Dum

This one captured Asha Bhosle’s deep voice and perfectly showcased Zeenat Aman’s rebellious hippie image in Hare Rama Hare Krishna. Sung with a unique blend of defiance and coolness, Bhosle won the Filmfare Best Female Playback Award for this song, which she recorded while running a high fever. It portrayed a rebellious, counterculture “hippie” lifestyle of the 1970s.

In Ankhon Ki Masti

The soulful ghazal, In Ankhon Ki Masti, from the 1981 film Umrao Jaan, directed by Muzaffar Ali, captured the grace, pain, and unspoken longing of the courtesan Umrao Jaan, portrayed with timeless elegance by Rekha.

Piya Tu Ab To Aaja

Asha Bhosle’s sensual rendition of Piya Tu Ab To Aaja from Caravan (1971)—the cry of a hapless woman in love—along with Helen’s legendary dance performance, turned “Monica oh my darling” into a cry that defined 1970s Bollywood music.

Bhosle, who won the 1972 Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer for this track, expressed desire with boldness and sensuality. It was not just a song; it was an attitude, a mood, a statement of unabashed love.

Yeh Mera Dil

This come-hither song with Helen, Yeh Mera Dil (Don), won Bhosle yet another Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer. Her sultry vocals, Kalyanji-Anandji’s high-energy music, and Helen’s spectacular, trend-setting cabaret performance are unforgettable.

Jhoomka Gira Re

Asha Bhosle and Sadhana turned this song with a folk tune, Jhumka Gira Re, Bareilly Ke Bazar Mein, into a national obsession. The song from Mera Saaya transformed the city of Bareilly into a tourist destination known specifically for this lost earring story. The popularity of the song inspired the Bareilly Development Authority to install a giant, 200-kg, stone-embedded “Jhumka” statue in the city.

Sajna Hai Mujhe Sajna Ke Liye

This song from Saudagar, composed and written by Ravindra Jain, focused on the theme of preparation, beauty, and passionate longing for a lover, and was sung so beautifully by Asha.

Mera Kuch Saamaan

With pioneering non-rhyming, free-verse lyrics by Gulzar that challenged traditional Bollywood song structures, and Asha Bhosle’s soulful rendition, the RD Burman-composed track captured profound longing, winning her the 1988 National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

Tanha Tanha

In the later years, came songs like Tanha Tanha and Rangeela Re from the 1995 hit film, Rangeela. She sang those songs when she was in her sixties, and could make India swing a leg just as ably as she did in the 1970s.

Tu Tu Hai Wahi

Tu Tu Hai Wahi from Yeh Vaada Raha (1982), sung by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar, is celebrated for its emotional depth, timeless melody composed by RD Burman, and romantic, poetic lyrics by Gulshan Bawra. Asha Bhosle’s vocals provide a soft, melodic contrast to Kishore Kumar, perfectly capturing the theme of eternal love, making it a 1980s Bollywood classic.