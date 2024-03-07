Are Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan heading for a separation?

Actor Nayanthara has sparked speculation among fans about the status of her marriage from her latest social media posts.

According to reports, she first unfollowed her husband Vignesh Shivan over the weekend that set off rumours about signs of trouble in her marriage. The couple, who got married last year in Chennai amid a lot of fanfare, also had a pair of a twins through surrogacy.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan had tied the knot in an intimate ceremony on June 9, 2022 in Mahabalipuram. They had fallen in love while collaborating in Tamil film, 'Naanum Rowdy Dhan'.

Several stars including Rajinikanth, Ajith Kumar and Vijay Sethupathi attended their wedding. Shah Rukh Khan, who was shooting 'Jawan' with Nayanthara at that time also flew down for the wedding. The couple had twin sons, Uyir and Ulagam, viasurrogacy in October 2022.

Afer unfollowing her husband, after a couple of hours, she followed her husband again.

Amid rumours of a separation gaining ground, Vignesh Sivan shared a story on Instagram about Nayanthara's skin care brand. On March 7 morning, she again caused a lot of consternation among her fans, when she posted, “Umm…I’m lost.” While some jumped to the conclusion that the couple’s marriage is breaking up, others felt it may be a marketing gimmick.

Meanwhile, amid rumours about a divorce between the couple gained ground, media reports also added quoting sources that the couple are going strong and are busy loving every moment with their twins.

On Valentine's Day, Nayanthara had posted a poem: "Love you more than you could ever know, More than I could ever say, but I hope to show you everyday. Happy Valentine’s Day my Forever." And added, 10 years of pure love n blessings!

Nayanthara was recently caught in a controvery over her film Annapoorani, when right-wings slammed it prompting her to issue a public apology. The film was taken down by Netflix.