After 'communal' claim, AR Rahman says new generation gaslight him into doubting his work

After accusing Bollywood of sidelining him for “communal” reasons, celebrated composer and Oscar winner AR Rahman has now claimed in a fresh interview that the younger generation gaslight him over his recent work making him doubt his music.

Speaking to Hollywood Reporter India, Rahman said, “The '90s generation have a certain nostalgia and affinity towards your music. When people come to you, they come and gaslight you. They say, 'In the '90s, you did Roja (1992). That's very good music, sir!' That feels like now you're not doing good music, right? It actually harms your thinking if you're not in your best mood."

30 films in six years

Rahman admitted that in recent years he has deliberately taken on more projects than usual to counter moments of self-doubt.

In response to expectations from younger people, Rahman described his approach to staying relevant: “I thought, what if I go on a rampage and keep doing movies, song after song? Now, every director who approaches me cites examples from Mani Ratnam sir’s Thug Life or other works from the past six years.”

However, in the past six years he has managed to complete 20–30 films. “That was intentional—I wanted to create enough work to inspire the next generation,” the composer explained.

'I need my confidence back'

Rahman also opened up about his desire for artistic renewal and growth.

"I love that stuff, but within me, I need to get my self-esteem and confidence back, and prove myself. What I'm doing next is going to be the best thing," he said. Pointing out that he does not want to rely on the past, and be like, 'Oh, I've won 33 Filmfare Awards and two Oscars,' the Chamkila composer confessed that the weight of being remembered primarily as an Academy Award winner often left him drained.

He explained that constantly recalling his accolades, the 33 Filmfare Awards and two Oscars, could feel more like a burden than motivation. “That thought drains you. You’re not inspired to do anything. I need to rebuild my self-esteem and confidence, and prove myself again. What I’m working on next will be my best yet,” he said.

The 'Communal angle' remark

Earlier, Rahman stirred up a major row, when in an interview with BBC Asian Network, he revealed that decision-making in the film industry had changed, potentially affecting the choice of composers.

He linked the slowdown in Hindi film assignments to “shifting power dynamics” over the past eight years and, possibly, to “a communal angle.” However, it is not done on his face but it comes to him as "Chinese whispers" that they booked him, but the music company went ahead and hired their five composers. To which Rahman is supposed to have told himself, 'Oh, that's great, rest for me, I can chill out with my family.'"

Working on 'Ramayana'

Rahman’s whose recent Hindi films include Chhaava and Tere Ishk Mein, is also the composer for the much-anticipated Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi starrer, Ramayana, in which, he collaborates with Hans Zimmer.

No communal element

Rahman's Bollywood is communal remark did not go down well in the industry.

Singer Shaan said, “I don't think there is any communal minority angle. Whatever you are saying, it doesn't happen in music. If there was such a thing, then all our three superstars, who have been in the minority for 30 years, but their fans are less than anyone else, are increasing. So it doesn't happen. Do good work, do good music and don't think about all this."

While Javed Akhtar also shared his views saying that he had never felt this way in the industry. "I meet people here in Mumbai. They have great respect for him. Rahman is such a big man. Even a small producer is afraid to go to him. But I don't think there is any communal element in this," he asserted.