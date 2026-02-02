Anurag Kashyap attends Bengaluru film fest, says political climate stifling sensitive films

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has said that the current political climate in the country has made it increasingly difficult to execute projects on politically sensitive subjects. Speaking at the 17th Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes) on Saturday (January 31), he observed that movies such as Gangs of Wasseypur or Black Friday would be impossible to make today, as certain themes now quickly trigger political controversy.

Drawing a parallel, he noted that even in Germany, films critical of dictator Adolf Hitler emerged only after his death, adding that every subject, he felt, has its own time.

During the session ‘Fearless Filmmaking’ moderated by film critic Bharadwaj Rangan, the 53-year-old Kashyap said directors from countries such as Iran or Russia are making films despite facing far greater restrictions than their Indian counterparts. "Indian directors should draw inspiration from them," he said.

Freedom of expression

Kashyap is known for making significant contributions to Indian cinema through portraying gritty realism and unconventional storytelling. By breaking away from the mainstream Bollywood narrative, he made films such as Black Friday (2004), Dev D (2009) and the cult classic Gangs of Wasseypur (2012). His work is acclaimed for its raw narratives, layered characters and boundary-pushing themes, earning him significant recognition both in India and internationally.

While stressing the challenge that comes with making of films on sensitive themes in today's political climate, the writer-director said the role of filmmakers in maintaining freedom of expression has become even more crucial.

Recently, Kashyap had announced that he was quitting Bollywood and moving to South Indian cinema. He said he quit the Hindi film industry because he was disillusioned with its “toxic” culture, its constant focus on box-office numbers, and the lack of creative freedom. He added that he moved to South India to find more honest, craft-driven filmmaking, where the focus is on storytelling rather than commercial pressure.

In the session, he spoke about his earlier films such as Black Friday, a crime drama based on 1993 Bombay (Mumbai) blasts investigation and Gangs of Wasseypur, which was released in two parts a few months apart and received recognition.

Kashyap will be seen as an actor in Dacoit, set to release next month.

BIFFes 2026

The BIFFes kicked off on January 30 and will see the screening of 60 films directed by women, and over 300 films from different countries. More than 100 award-winning movies will be screened from global film festivals in this edition, that will conclude on February 6.

During the opening ceremony speech, proclaimed actor Prakash Raj alleged that Palestinian films were being banned from screening at the BIFFes. The brand ambassador of this year’s festival edition also explained why international film festivals are important. “The purpose of international film festivals or literary festivals is to share different ideas and provide opportunities for human connection,” he said.