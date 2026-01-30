BIFFes 2026: Prakash Raj calls for screening of Palestinian movies at Bengaluru film festival

Sparking a fresh controversy, actor Prakash Raj, alleged that Palestinian films were being banned from screening at the ongoing Bengaluru International Film Festival (BIFFes).

During the opening speech of BIFFes, Raj quoted an excerpt from The War Will End, a poem written by Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish and said movies should not be stalled by political agenda. “Cinema and literature should focus on human stories, and not be blocked by political agendas.”

The actor, who is the brand ambassador of this year’s edition, explained why international film festivals are important. “The purpose of international film festivals or literary festivals is to share different ideas and provide opportunities for human connection,” he said.

'Need for govt support'

Urging the Karnataka government to take a stand on screening Palestinian movies in this year’s edition, “Our Union government is not allowing us to screen Palestinian films. This has to be protested against, and as Chief Minister and as a government, you must take a stand,” he said.

The actor referred to the recently concluded International Literature Festival at Kerala, where Palestinian movies were screened after an initial ban. He said, “The government there ensure the films were screened. I want Karnataka government to do the same. I request and also demand that the state government protest against such bans and take a firm stand in support of screening these films.”

Role of cinema

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said, “Films should reflect the real conditions of society.” Urging filmmakers to address inequality, poverty, wealth disparity, and the lived realities of Dalits, backward communities, farmers, workers, minorities, and women. “Cinema must play a role in building a humane and inclusive society, helping erase discrimination and social divisions,” without directly responding to Prakash Raj’s statement.

The year’s edition, beginning from January 30, will screen 60 films directed by women, and over 300 films from different countries. More than 100 award-winning movies will be screened from global film festivals in this 17edition that will conclude on February 6.