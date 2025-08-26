Alia Bhatt slams media for filming her new bungalow in Mumbai ‘without consent’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has slammed the media for filming and circulating a video of under under-construction house in Bandra, Mumbai. She has it as “invasion of privacy” and urged them to take down the clip immediately.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s new bungalow is reportedly built at Rs 250 crore. Recently, a video of their new home went viral.

Also read: Boney Kapoor moves Madras HC over alleged claims on Sridevi’s Chennai property

Now, Alia took to her Instagram account to question the filming of the property and called it “a violation” and “it should never be normalised”.

“I understand that in a city like Mumbai, space is limited – sometimes the view from your window is another person’s home. But that does not give anyone the right to film private residences and push those videos online. A video of our home – still under construction – has been recorded and circulated by multiple publications, without our knowledge or consent. This is a clear invasion of privacy and a serious security issue. Filming or photographing someone’s personal space without permission is not “content" – it’s a violation. It should never be normalized,” Alia wrote.

Also read: Tannishtha Chatterjee says she is battling stage 4 oligometastatic cancer

“Think about it: would you tolerate videos of the inside of your home being shared publicly, without you knowing? None of us would. So here’s a humble but firm request - if you come across such content online, please don’t forward it or share it further. And to our friends in the media who have carried these images and videos: I urge you to take them down immediately. Thank you,” she added.



