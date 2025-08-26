Boney Kapoor moves Madras HC over alleged claims on Sridevi’s Chennai property

Film producer Boney Kapoor has moved the Madras High Court against three individuals whom he has accused of claiming rights over his late wife Sridevi’s property in Chennai.

In his petition, Kapoor told the court that on April 19, 1988, Sridevi bought a property located on the East Coast Road in Chennai from a person named MC Sambanda Mudaliar. He said the property was mutually divided among Mudaliar’s three sons and daughters in 1960 and based on the family arrangement, Sridevi purchased it in 1988.

Boney Kapoor’s allegations

However, Kapoor alleged that three individuals are now asserting rights over the property. One of them claims to be the second wife of one of the three sons of Mudaliar while the other two are her sons.

Kapoor in his petition argues that the second wife of Mudaliar’s son cannot claim rights over the property as she got married in February 5, 1975, while the first wife died only in June 24, 1999, making the former’s marriage illegal.

Kapoor also questioned the jurisdiction of the revenue official to issue a legal heir certificate to the three individuals while requesting the court to revoke it at the earliest.

Court order to Tambaram Tahsildar

While hearing Kapoor’s plea, Justice N Anand Venkatesh asked the Tambaram Tahsildar to review the matter and take a decision on the case within four weeks.

Sridevi’s ECR property, which is close to the sea beach, is used by the family as a farmhouse retreat and reportedly holds sentimental value for her two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, both of whom are actors now.