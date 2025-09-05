Levi’s names Alia Bhatt as new global ambassador

Indian actress Alia Bhatt has joined American clothing brand Levi’s as a global ambassador. After representing fashion and cosmetic brands on the global stage, she has now been roped in by Levi’s.

In an Instagram post, Bhatt wrote, “Sometimes the most natural fits turn into the most special journeys. Excited to step into this one with Levi’s as their global brand ambassador,” on Friday (September 5).

Also Read: Mumbai police issue lookout notice for Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra: Report

Third global brand for Alia

Earlier this year, Levi's picked actress-producer Deepika Padukone and singer Diljit Dosanjh as its global ambassadors. Recently, the brand also collaborated with American pop singer Beyoncé.

Alia Bhatt has been representing the French cosmetics brand L’Oreal Paris and the Italian fashion conglomerate Gucci on the global stage. L’Oreal Paris onboarded Bhatt in September last year. Earlier, in 2023, Bhatt became the first Indian to represent Gucci.

Also Read: Alia Bhatt slams media for filming her new bungalow in Mumbai ‘without consent’

Bollywood actress Alia is currently working on a movie, Alpha, YRF Spy Universe’s first female-led film, alongside actress Sharvari Wagh. She has been working in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.