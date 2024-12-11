'Aap laaye nahi': PM Modi to Saif, Kareena on not bringing Taimur, Jeh

New Delhi, Dec 11 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who interacted with the Kapoor's family ahead of Raj Kapoor's birth centenary, has said he was looking forward to meeting Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan's two children Taimur and Jeh.

The Kapoor family, including actors Ranbir Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Neetu Kapoor, met the prime minister on Tuesday and invited the prime minister for the Raj Kapoor Film Festival.

December 14, 2024 marks the 100th birth anniversary of Raj Kapoor, an actor, editor, a director, and a producer, known for classics such as "Aag", "Awara", "Barsaat", "Shree 420", and "Bobby".

During the interaction, Saif told Modi that he is the first prime minister he has met in his life.

"You are the first Prime Minister that I have met... Your energy is so good and you work so hard. I want to congratulate you in whatever you do. Thank you for opening your doors and for being accessible to us," he said.

PM Modi then told the actor that he had met Saif's father, Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, and was now hoping to meet the next generation.

"I have met your father and I thought today I will get to meet the third generation as well. But you didn’t bring them (par aap laye nahi)," the quipped.

After the meeting with the PM, Saif said it was a warm feeling to interact with the "head of your nation".

"He said something good about Raj Kapoor and his soft power globally and how proud people are in Eastern Europe and Russia and Central Europe. He suggested that we should make a documentary on that to keep his memory alive," he said.

Kareena Kapoor Khan said it was her dream to interact with the Prime Minister.

"I'm so happy that on the occasion of my grandfather's 100th birthday, we got that chance. He has so much positive energy and he is truly a global leader," she added. PTI

