83rd Golden Globe Awards 2026: Full list of award winners

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards started off with a bang, with stand-up comedian and Emmy nominee Nikki Glaser, reprising her role as host after making history last year by being the first woman to host the event alone.

Glaser delighted the audience with a witty fast-paced opening monologue that landed some clever jabs at well-known guests such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Ben Affleck and more.

In solidarity

The awards were painted however with a sombre note following the fatal shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis by a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer, in response to which several attendees wore pins reading “Be Good" in solidarity.

Top winners

Top dominators of the Golden Globes included “One Battle after another”,“Sinners” and “Adolescence” among others, across film and television.

This year also marks the debut of a newly created ‘Best Podcast’ category, in which Good Hang with Amy Poehler snagged the win.

List of winners

Here’s the full list of the winners of each category of the 83rd Golden Globe Awards:

Best film (drama) - Hamnet

- Best film (musical or comedy) - One Battle After Another

- Best male actor in a film - Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent

- Wagner Moura, Best female actor in a film - Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

- Jessie Buckley, Best television series (musical or comedy) - The Studio

- Best television limited series (anthology series or television film) - Adolescence

- Best television series (drama) - The Pitt

- Best female actor in a television series (drama) - Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus

- Rhea Seehorn, Best male actor in a television series (drama) - Noah Wyle , The Pitt

Noah Wyle Best standup comedy on television - Ricky Gervais, Ricky Gervais: Mortality

- Ricky Gervais, Best supporting female actor on television - Erin Doherty, Adolescence

- Erin Doherty, Best supporting male actor (television) - Owen Cooper, Adolescence

- Owen Cooper, Best film (non-English language) - The Secret Agent

- Best film (animated) - KPop Demon Hunters

- Best director (film) - Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

- Paul Thomas Anderson, Cinematic and Box Office achievement - Sinners

- Best female actor (television limited series, anthology series or television film) - Michelle Williams, Dying for Sex

- Michelle Williams, Best male actor (television limited series, anthology series or television film) - Stephen Graham, Adolescence

- Stephen Graham, Best male actor in a film (musical or comedy) - Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

- Timothée Chalamet, Best female actor in a film (musical or comedy) - Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

- Rose Byrne, Best screenplay (film) - Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

- Paul Thomas Anderson, Best original score (film) - Ludwig Göransson, Sinners

- Ludwig Göransson, Best original song (film) - “Golden”, KPop Demon Hunters

- “Golden”, Best podcast - Good Hang with Amy Poehler

- Best male actor in a television series (musical or comedy) - Seth Rogen, The Studio

- Seth Rogen, Best female actor in a television series (musical or comedy) - Jean Smart, Hacks

- Jean Smart, Best male actor in a supporting role (film) - Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

- Stellan Skarsgård, Best female actor in a supporting role (film) - Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

