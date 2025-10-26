The pleasure of watching a film shouldn’t come from trying to decode it or keep pace with its cleverness. It should move at a rhythm that feels natural: steady, alive, and unforced. The cinematic medium carries within it a sense of healthy purpose: a force that is at once collective and deeply personal, offering a critical reflection of thought and experience in today’s society.

When we study the directorial methods of Paul Thomas Anderson, we begin to understand cinema in a way that does not separate technical craft from writing. Experiencing his films, the part of our mind that seeks to analyse the “how” of the magical interplay between image, sound, and movement is momentarily stilled by his approach, simple yet distinctly stylised, refined through years of technical finesse. As Leonardo DiCaprio puts it, “Anderson creates these incredible worlds in his films where, as an audience member, you are enveloped into them.” We are often put into the front seat of a unique hive mind, unpredictable and quirky at times, when we engage with his films. One might have a million ideas in terms of the ‘treatment’ of a scene, but according to actors who have worked with Paul Thomas Anderson, he is both open to exploration and meticulously faithful to the script. Keeping the main narrative centered on one character, Anderson likes to move through the protagonist’s journey like a surgeon performing open-heart surgery. Time is of the essence, but the exchange of blood is inevitable at different stages, and every instrument, every cut, every stitch has its own moment of necessity. Peculiar craze of his characters Many of Paul Thomas Anderson’s films carry the pulse of extended music videos, with a strong sense of timing in the editing. His latest film, One Battle After Another, loosely inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s novel Vineland, reflects the atmosphere of the Donald Trump-led America, where the immigration of so-called “alien workers” or “outsiders” is condemned in the pursuit of a purified capitalist ideal. Starring DiCaprio, Sean Penn, Benicio Del Toro, Regina Hall, Teyana Taylor and Chase Infiniti, it follows a group of revolutionaries known as the “French 75” as they navigate the challenges of resistance over time. The film’s first 30 minutes mimic an elaborate music video, offering just the right amount of sensory and thematic cues: tropes of new-age dialogue terminology, and musical palette that sets the tone for the rest of the film. Editor Andy Jurgensen’s method of adhering to emotional continuity rather than extreme logic helps nurture a vibrant pace in the film, allowing it to have an unpredictable tempo. Also read: James Bond Day: Why 007, world’s most famous spy, must reinvent himself to stay relevant In its long, wordless pauses and musical montage sequences, Anderson creates sufficient space for thought and explorative wanderings, giving the viewer time to anticipate character arcs and imagine the world-building beyond the frame. His films often feel like compressing an accordion attached to a spring: at times bursting with sound and motion, then plunging into stillness during emotional descents, and meandering through plateaus of events, build-ups, tension and atmospheric construction.

A still from There Will Be Blood

Anderson’s characters are flawed and at the same time humane, which is what makes them relatable and worthy of a voluntary exploration. This brings us to the peculiar ‘craze’ he often threads into his characters, a fascination with acts, ideas, or ways of living that deviate, sometimes wildly, from the ordinary.