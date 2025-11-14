Vote katwa to 'kingmaker': Chirag Paswan stuns Bihar leading in 23 out of 26 seats

Clearly, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas)'s chief Chirag Paswan seems to have come a long way from being called a 'Vote Katwa'.

The results of the 2025 Bihar assembly elections are showing that the party has sprung a huge surprise by leading in 23 constituencies out of the 29 seats it has contested.

Vote katwa to kingmaker

Though analysts had predicted that Chirag Paswan may very well turn out to be the 'kingmaker' in this election. However, this was not the case in the past.