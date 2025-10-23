Does Tejashwi as Grand Alliance CM face put pressure on NDA over leadership?

Former Bihar deputy chief minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav has been declared the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. The announcement was made by senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot during a joint press conference of the INDIA Bloc in Patna on Thursday (October 23).

In light of the development, senior journalist Ashok Mishra and The Federal's political editor Puneet Nicholas Yadav analysed the implications for the alliance and its competition with the NDA.

INDIA Bloc's decision follows weeks of internal discord within the alliance, primarily over seat-sharing arrangements, with multiple partners reportedly filing nominations in overlapping constituencies. Gehlot's visit to Bihar on Wednesday was aimed at addressing tensions among the RJD, Congress, and other constituents to restore unity ahead of the campaign.

Panelists on Capital Beat, moderated by Neelu Vyas, examined whether the announcement of Tejashwi as the chief ministerial face resolves the leadership issue and how the alliance plans to manage on-ground coordination amid ongoing challenges.

Alliance attempts to project unity

Mishra noted that in the past two weeks, the Mahagathbandhan faced unrest due to allies exceeding allocated seat limits, creating confusion among workers and supporters.

He said the declaration about Tejashwi has “removed a long-standing point of controversy” and clarified the leadership question. While overlapping nominations remain in 10 to 11 constituencies involving the Congress, RJD, CPI, and VIP, the alliance leadership intends to resolve these overlaps before the campaigning begins in full swing.

Mishra added that the unity display has also boosted the morale of alliance supporters. “They have come out showing unity, declared the leadership question resolved, and are ready to fight the elections together,” he said.

Seat overlaps, coordination challenges

Despite resolving leadership, logistical challenges persist. Mishra stated that the alliance is working on withdrawing extra nominations to ensure a unified front. The confusion over candidates had previously affected the alliance’s public image and credibility with voters.

Yadav said calls have already been made to candidates in overlapping constituencies to manage withdrawals before deadlines. “As the campaign progresses, one candidate from the alliance may step back in some constituencies to endorse another,” he noted, indicating that internal adjustments will continue.

Both panelists emphasised that grassroots coordination remains the real test. Efforts have been made to provide representation to extremely backward castes and other communities to consolidate voter support across Bihar.

NDA yet to name CM face

The panel also discussed the NDA’s approach in naming its chief ministerial candidate. The BJP maintains that the alliance is contesting under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, but no formal declaration has been made.

Yadav highlighted that Nitish Kumar has reportedly told the BJP he will only share the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at rallies, refusing to campaign in constituencies contested by Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).

“The Grand Alliance leaders made it clear that they are fighting under Tejashwi Yadav and challenged the BJP to declare whether Nitish Kumar is their chief ministerial candidate,” Yadav said, reflecting how the Mahagathbandhan is using this ambiguity to question NDA cohesion.

Questions over Nitish’s leadership

Mishra explained that BJP leaders have said that the NDA’s chief ministerial candidate will be decided after the legislature party meeting post-election. Within the Janata Dal (United), several senior leaders reportedly fear that if the party wins fewer seats than the BJP, Nitish Kumar may not continue as chief minister.

Mishra also pointed out discussions around Nitish Kumar’s son, Nishant Kumar, though party strategists do not consider him ready to assume leadership due to limited administrative and legislative experience. The issue is further complicated by Nitish Kumar’s reported health concerns, though he continues his official duties.

Pressure mounts on both alliances

Yadav said that the Mahagathbandhan now appears to have stabilised its internal structure, at least temporarily. The next phase of the campaign will test the alliance’s ability to maintain coordination at the grassroots and keep top leaders, including Tejashwi and Rahul, actively involved.

He noted that the NDA also faces internal dynamics that require careful management. “While the Grand Alliance has done some damage control, the NDA too is not free from internal strain,” he said.

As the campaign intensifies after the Chhath Puja festivities, both alliances will be under scrutiny over leadership clarity, candidate coordination, and organisational unity in the lead-up to a closely contested Bihar election.

