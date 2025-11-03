Tejashwi slams Modi for 'katta' remark, says 'never heard a PM use such words'

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Monday (November 3) hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘katta’ remark made during an election rally in Bihar, stating that he had never heard any prime minister use such words.

Also Read: PM Modi ridicules Opposition, says RJD ‘coerced’ Congress on CM face in Bihar

On Sunday (November 2), Modi had claimed that the Congress had been reluctant to accept Tejashwi as the INDIA Bloc’s chief ministerial candidate and had agreed only after the RJD “pointed a katta”, or unlicensed gun, at its head.

'Remark shows PM's thought process'

Speaking to reporters in Patna, the RJD leader said, “I have nothing to say on the PM’s comment… I have never heard any prime minister in the country use such words. This shows his thought process.”

“Whenever the PM goes to Gujarat, he talks about IT factories, semiconductor units and data centres. But when he comes to Bihar, he talks about ‘katta’,” Tejashwi alleged.

Also Read: Rahul says Modi ‘scared of Trump, remote-controlled by big business’

Reacting to the prime minister’s use of the term ‘katta’ in reference to him, Tejashwi added, “He acts like that and speaks just like that.”

He further remarked, “Maybe he pointed guns to make others join the NDA. I do not want to comment on it."

Mahagathbandhan alliance tensions

The prime minister made the comparison while campaigning in Bihar on Sunday, addressing consecutive rallies in Bhojpur and Nawada districts. He highlighted the RJD’s reputation for alleged strong-arm tactics and its uneasy relationship with alliance partners.

Also Read: How Tejashwi’s pitch for change is getting drowned in flood fury, dissent in RJD citadel

“The Congress never wanted to announce the chief ministerial candidate in favour of the RJD. The RJD secured it by placing a katta on the head of the Congress. They have learnt their lessons in the school of jungle raj. Such elements can never do good for Bihar,” he alleged.

Without naming Rahul Gandhi or Tejashwi, Modi added, “The crown prince of jungle raj fears that the Voter Adhikar Yatra of the other yuvraj may dent his own prospects. Hence, the RJD has fielded its candidate against the state president of the Congress. Once the elections are over, the two allies will be at each other’s throats.”

(With agency inputs)