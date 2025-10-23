Bihar polls: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav declared as CM candidate of Grand Alliance

The Mahagathbandhan in Bihar is set to hold a joint press conference at 12 pm on Thursday (October 23) to announce the coalition’s chief ministerial candidate.

The press conference has been called after the Congress and the RJD, after bickering over seats, decided to mend fences. Reports quoting sources say that leaders have agreed to present RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as the coalition’s chief ministerial face.

‘No rift in alliance,’ asserts Cong

Amid rumours of rift in the alliance, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday (October 22) asserted that there are “friendly fights”, as it happens in all states, and that the “Mahagathbandhan remains firm against the BJP and the JD(U).”

Gehlot was sent to Patna on Wednesday to meet RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi in an apparent attempt by the Congress to cajole its alliance partner.

Missing photos

Interestingly, despite the Congress's assertion of unity in the alliance, the photographs of top INDIA Bloc leaders were missing from a banner at the venue of the press conference in Patna. The banner, the image of which has gone viral on social media, carried only a large photograph of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.

