Bihar polls: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav declared as CM candidate of Grand Alliance
Congress leader Ashok Gehlot makes announcement at a joint press conference in Patna
The Mahagathbandhan in Bihar is set to hold a joint press conference at 12 pm on Thursday (October 23) to announce the coalition’s chief ministerial candidate.
The press conference has been called after the Congress and the RJD, after bickering over seats, decided to mend fences. Reports quoting sources say that leaders have agreed to present RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav as the coalition’s chief ministerial face.
‘No rift in alliance,’ asserts Cong
Amid rumours of rift in the alliance, senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday (October 22) asserted that there are “friendly fights”, as it happens in all states, and that the “Mahagathbandhan remains firm against the BJP and the JD(U).”
Gehlot was sent to Patna on Wednesday to meet RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi in an apparent attempt by the Congress to cajole its alliance partner.
Interestingly, despite the Congress's assertion of unity in the alliance, the photographs of top INDIA Bloc leaders were missing from a banner at the venue of the press conference in Patna. The banner, the image of which has gone viral on social media, carried only a large photograph of RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav.
- 23 Oct 2025 12:57 PM IST
Tejashwi was always CM pick, says Ashok Gehlot
Senior Congress leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister says that Tejashwi Yadav’s name was always the top choice for the CM candidate of the grand alliance, adding Rahul Gandhi also had his name in mind.
“Naturally, it was going to be Tejashwi's name...Rahul Gandhi and everyone else had his name on their minds...that Tejashwi Yadav will be our CM face,” he added.
- 23 Oct 2025 12:48 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav pledges Govt job for every family in Bihar
“I would like to say this confidently that not 5 years, if the people of Bihar give us 20 months, Tejashwi and our government will complete in 20 months what these people did not do in 20 years. We have pledged that there will be no family without a government job,” says Tejashei Yadav.
- 23 Oct 2025 12:43 PM IST
'This is Nitish Kumar's last election,' says Tejashwi Yadav
“What we said is happening. Some JD(U) leaders are exploiting Nitish Kumar’s ill health. They are working for the BJP and want to finish the JD(U). Rest assured, this is Nitish Kumar’s last election. Amit Shah has made it clear. I always wanted Bihar to become a prosperous state. But even after the BJP shared power in Bihar for 20 years and ruled at the Centre for 11 years, Bihar is still lagging,” says Tejashei Yadav.
- 23 Oct 2025 12:36 PM IST
Tejashwi asks Amit Shah why he avoids naming Nitish as CM face
“ I want to ask Amit Shah that you are saying such things now, but in the run-up to the last Assembly elections, you never said such things. For the last 20 years, when it comes to the NDA government in Bihar, you have always declared who will be the CM candidate. Why are you not declaring Nitish Kumar as the CM candidate for the NDA?” says Tejashei Yadav.
- 23 Oct 2025 12:33 PM IST
Tejashwi vows to oust 'corrupt' double-engine Bihar government
“I thank the Grand Alliance for keeping faith in me. I want to tell them that I will not let them down. Together we will uproot the corrupt double engine government in Bihar. NDA never officially declared their CM candidate. From the beginning we have been saying that BJP will not make NItish Kumar the CM again. Amit Shah has repeatedly said that the legislative party will decide choose the CM,” says Tejashei Yadav.
- 23 Oct 2025 12:25 PM IST
Tejashwi Yadav named Mahagathbandhan's CM face for Bihar
Former Bihar Deputy CM and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav announced as Mahagathbandhan's Chief Minister face for the Bihar Assembly elections.
- 23 Oct 2025 12:21 PM IST
NDA government threatening democracy, says Ashok Gehlot
“The condition of the country and the state justifies concern about it justified. The way the NDA government is functioning has put democracy under threat. People are concerned. Nobody knows in which direction the country is heading,” says senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot.
“If you criticise, you will go to jail whether you are a journalist or an activist. This is the current situation in the country. It is our responsibility to be aware of the aspirations of the country. The entire country is looking at Bihar. Whether it is unemployment or other local issues, the situation in Bihar has become a cause of concern,” he added.
- 23 Oct 2025 12:14 PM IST
Bihar youth, women ready to give reply to ruling party: Dipankar Bhattacharya
“Bihar has been waiting for this elections. The youth who get beaten with batons every day, have been waiting for this elections. They will give a fitting reply to this at the polling booths. Women are getting trapped in debt. The elections is for fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Bihar. We want to assure on behalf of the Grand Alliance, that Bihar is ready for change and the Grand Alliance will fulfil the dream of change,” CPI(ML) General Secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya.
- 23 Oct 2025 12:09 PM IST
VIP chief Mukesh Sahani reaffirms Grand Alliance unity in Bihar
“I have been waiting for this moment. Not only me but lakhs of VIP party workers have been waiting for this. We will stay united with the Grand Alliance and oust BJP for Bihar,” says Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani.
- 23 Oct 2025 11:58 AM IST
Tejashwi arrives at the venue of Mahagathbandhan press conference venue
Tejashwi Yadav arrives at the venue of Mahagathbandhan press conference in Patna. The Grand Alliancer is expected to announce their Chief Ministerial candidate today.