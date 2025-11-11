Bihar elections: Exit polls give NDA the edge

As the curtains came down on the Bihar assembly elections 2025, exit polls released on Wednesday evening (November 11) have given an edge to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP and JD(U), while placing the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD and Congress, at second.

Polling for the second and final phase concluded at 6 pm, marking the end of a high-stakes contest that saw intense campaigning, multiple narratives around Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, and speculation over whether the BJP would back him for another term if the alliance retains power.

Exit polls predictions