    Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar
    Bihar recorded the highest-ever voter turnout at 67.14 per cent in these assembly elections. Photo: PTI

    Bihar elections: Exit polls give NDA the edge

    The state has recorded its highest-ever voter turnout of 67.14 per cent, provisionally, at the close of polling in the second and final phase of the high-stakes Assembly elections

    11 Nov 2025 7:02 PM IST  (Updated:2025-11-11 13:45:04)
    As the curtains came down on the Bihar assembly elections 2025, exit polls released on Wednesday evening (November 11) have given an edge to the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the BJP and JD(U), while placing the Opposition Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD and Congress, at second.

    Polling for the second and final phase concluded at 6 pm, marking the end of a high-stakes contest that saw intense campaigning, multiple narratives around Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s leadership, and speculation over whether the BJP would back him for another term if the alliance retains power.

    Exit polls predictions

