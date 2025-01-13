BJP’s double-engine government will ensure clean air in Delhi: MP

The Narendra Modi government has provided flats to slum dwellers, while the Delhi government has only demolished slums, according to Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, BJP MP from South Delhi and former Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly.

In an exclusive interview with The Federal, Bidhuri, who chairs the BJP's manifesto committee, said Delhi is the most polluted capital city globally, partly due to its poor road infrastructure. Kejriwal’s government has done nothing to address this, he said.

Bidhuri emphasising the BJP’s focus on development and transparency, contrasting it with the alleged false promises of AAP and Congress. Edited excerpts:

As the head of the BJP's manifesto committee, what are the party's primary issues and priorities?

The BJP aims to reach every section of Delhi's population. We have devised plans to provide housing for those living in slums, focusing on welfare for slum dwellers, women, farmers, priests, and granthis (Sikh clergy). Implementing these plans is a priority.

What is your take on the policies of the Delhi government?

The Delhi government violated the Master Plan with its liquor policy. As Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, I warned Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal that opening liquor stores in residential areas not only breached the Master Plan but also tarnished the city’s environment.

I even challenged that if these illegal stores were not closed, I would resign from my position and quit politics.

We were proven right, and the AAP government had to backtrack. They closed several stores, and the flawed liquor policy was withdrawn. This policy caused a ₹3,000 crore loss to the government — money that belonged to the taxpayers of Delhi.

The AAP has promised 24-hour water supply in all homes. What is the BJP’s plan to tackle Delhi’s water issues?

Before discussing AAP’s promises, let’s examine the state of the Delhi Jal Board. Once profitable, it now suffers a ₹76,000 crore deficit under the AAP government’s mismanagement over the past decade.

Kejriwal promised water for every household in his first term, but has he delivered? No.

Instead of clean water, Delhi’s taps supply dirty water. In contrast, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP is prepared to provide water to every home for at least eight hours a day.

We have concrete plans, including sourcing 150 MGD of water from Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh, and securing additional water from Himachal Pradesh. We will also construct rainwater storage wells along the Yamuna riverbed to conserve water and solve Delhi’s water crisis.

What are your plans for cleaning the Yamuna?

Kejriwal promised to clean the Yamuna in his first term but failed. He repeated this promise in 2020, claiming it would be cleaned by 2025.

It’s now 2025, and the Yamuna remains polluted.

The Modi government provided ₹8,500 crore to the Delhi government to block untreated water from 18 drains flowing into the Yamuna. However, the AAP government did not build a single sewage treatment plant.

If the BJP comes to power, we will construct sewage treatment plants at all these points.

What role have the Union and state governments played in slum rehabilitation?

The Union government has provided flats to slum dwellers, while the Delhi government has only demolished slums.

In 1990, under VP Singh’s government, ration cards were issued to slum dwellers. But the current Delhi government has done nothing for them.

The Modi government has made unprecedented efforts, providing flats worth ₹40 lakh to slum dwellers for only ₹1.5 lakh. If the BJP comes to power in Delhi, we will expedite these efforts.

AAP has promised ₹2,100 per month to women, and Congress has promised ₹2,500. Why should women vote for the BJP instead?

Kejriwal’s promises are mere gimmicks. In the 2024 budget, ₹1,000 per month for women was approved with no roadblocks. Yet, not a single rupee has been disbursed.

The government also boasts about free bus rides for women, but the number of Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses has dwindled to 2,500 from 6,500 in 2013.

To fix public transport, the Modi government provided 1,400 electric buses to Delhi. If the BJP comes to power, we will procure 10,000 more electric buses and continue free bus services for women.

AAP has promised ₹10 lakh in free healthcare for citizens above 60. What is the BJP’s stance?

The PM’s Ayushman Bharat scheme, already in place, provides ₹5 lakh in free healthcare for senior citizens above 70. AAP’s promises are superficial. The people of Delhi understand this and won’t be deceived this time.

What are your plans to combat Delhi’s pollution?

Delhi is the most polluted capital city globally, partly due to its poor road infrastructure. Kejriwal’s government has done nothing to address this.

In contrast, Modi’s government has strengthened Delhi’s infrastructure with an investment of ₹80,000 crore. Projects like the Peripheral Expressway have reduced truck traffic in Delhi, and we’ve constructed eco-parks and flyovers.

The BJP’s "double-engine government" will ensure sustainable development and clean air.

How confident are you about BJP’s chances in this election?

I firmly believe the BJP will win over 50 seats. This confidence stems from feedback received during interactions with slum residents and colonies. The people want a BJP-led "double-engine government" in Delhi.

The article was originally published in The Federal Desh.

