Delhi | Bidhuri to be BJP's CM candidate, reward for being most abusive: Atishi

New Delhi, Jan 10 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Atishi citing "credible" sources claimed on Friday that the BJP has decided to project its leader Ramesh Bidhuri as the party's chief ministerial candidate for the assembly polls.

The chief minister said this was Bidhuri’s “reward" for being the “most abusive” leader of his party.

Atishi is seeking re-election from the Kalkaji seat in the Delhi Assembly polls and is pitted against BJP's Bidhuri and Congress's Alka Lamba.

"It has been learnt from credible sources that the Gali Galauj Party has decided that the most abusive leader of the party Ramesh Bidhuri will become their chief ministerial candidate," Atishi claimed in a press conference.

AAP leaders, including party supremo Arvind Kejriwal, have dubbed the BJP as "Gali Galauj" (abusive) Party due to its sustained attacks on them by the saffron party leaders, ahead of the assembly elections.

Bidhuri was recently embroiled in controversy over his remarks against Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and the Delhi CM. He said Atishi “changed her father" by changing her surname from "Marlena" to "Singh".

Bidhuri also drew flak for his remarks on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. He said he would make roads in his constituency like "Priyanka Gandhi's cheeks". Elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly will be held on February 5. PTI

