Rahul says PM Modi making youth addicted to social media to dodge accountability

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday (November 4) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of seeking to make the youth addicted to social media reels in a bid to divert their attention from burning issues regarding education, health and employment.

'PM promoting social media addiction'

Addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Aurangabad, Rahul further alleged that the Prime Minister was promoting “addiction” to social media to avoid his government being held accountable by the youth for the problems they are facing with education, health and employment.

“Modi wants you to become addicted to making reels, Instagram, Facebook... This is the new high (‘nasha’) of the 21st century. He wants such a scenario because this would ensure that the youth remain distracted, and do not hold his government accountable for their problems about education, health and employment,” said Rahul.

Doubles down on vote theft charge

The Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha further alleged that Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah “were indulging in 'vote chori' (vote theft) in Bihar, as they know the NDA would not win the assembly polls”.

“The INDIA bloc, if voted to power in Bihar, will be a government of the extremely backward, socially marginalised and Dalits,” he added.

Lashing out at the NDA government in the state, Rahul accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar of turning the youth of Bihar into labourers.

“Question paper leaks are also a regular affair in Bihar, benefitting the financially rich students,” he alleged.

Farmers' land sold to Adani

Later in the day, at another rally in rally in Kutumba, Rahul accused the Prime Minister of concealing that the land was snatched from poor farmers and given to Adani for a price of Rs 1 per acre.

"What PM Modi has not told you is that land was snatched from poor farmers and given to Adani for a price of Re 1 per acre. Amit Shah ji had said that there is no land available in Bihar where a factory can be built. But land is available to give to Adani ji ?" added Rahul.

Earlier, at a rally in Begusarai, Bihar, Rahul accused PM Modi of being “afraid” of Donald Trump and “remote-controlled” by big corporates like Ambani and Adani. He alleged that Modi halted “Operation Sindoor” with Pakistan after Trump’s call, showing weakness compared to Indira Gandhi’s defiance in 1971. Rahul said Modi’s policies, like GST and demonetisation, destroyed small businesses for corporate gain. Promising to empower local industries, he vowed to replace “Made in China” with “Made in Bihar.” He claimed the INDIA bloc would serve all communities, unlike Modi, who acts for corporations post-elections.

