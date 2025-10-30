PM lacks courage to confront Trump on India-Pak claim: Rahul

Nalanda (Bihar), Oct 30 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi lacks the courage to confront US President Donald Trump over America’s assertion that it stopped the India-Pakistan conflict.

Addressing a poll rally in Nalanda, Gandhi alleged that Bihar has now become synonymous with paper leaks and poor health infrastructure.

“The US President has asserted several times that it was because of him the conflict between India and Pakistan stopped....But, our prime minister does not have the courage to confront Trump, say that he is lying. Modi was supposed to visit the US... but he is not going because he is scared of Trump,” he claimed.

Criticising Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments that “there is no land available in Bihar”, Gandhi alleged that “plots were given to an industrial house at throwaway prices” by the state government.

But, corporates “close to Modi cannot provide jobs to the youth of Bihar”, the former Congress chief asserted at another rally in Sheikhpura.

“The NDA formed government through 'vote chori' during the last Lok Sabha election... Now, the NDA and the PM are hell bent on destroying the Constitution framed by Bhimrao Ambedkar,” Gandhi claimed.

The Congress leader said that if the INDIA bloc is voted to power in Bihar, it will be a government of the farmers, labourers, dalits and the weaker sections, with representation from all the communities.

“It is because of the anti-labour policies of the Centre and the Bihar government that the youth go to other states for employment. If the INDIA bloc comes to power, Bihar will not remain a state that only supplies labourers,” he said.

“The world's best university will also come up in Nalanda if we are voted to power,” Gandhi added. PTI

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Federal staff and is auto-published from a syndicated feed.)