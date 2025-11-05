As Rahul drops ‘H Files’ bombshell, experts warn of constitutional breakdown | Capital Beat

In the latest episode of Capital Beat, a high-stakes political debate unfolded over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s explosive claim that the 2019 Haryana Assembly election was “stolen” through large-scale voter fraud. The discussion featured former Union Minister Chaudhary Virendra Singh, election data scientist Dr Pyare Lal Garg, political science professor Dr Sanjay Kumar from Patna AM College, and independent media analyst Siddarth Sharma.

The episode focused on the implications of Rahul's allegations just a day before the first phase of Bihar elections, with experts warning of a potential constitutional breakdown and serious questions over the credibility of India’s electoral machinery.

Rahul's allegations against BJP, EC

At a press conference in New Delhi, Rahul alleged that over 25 lakh fake voters were listed in Haryana, including 5.21 lakh duplicate entries, 93,174 invalid names, and 19.26 lakh bulk voters. He claimed that “one in eight voters in Haryana is fake” and accused the Election Commission (EC) of colluding with the BJP to ensure victory in the state.

He also said the EC’s top officials acted “in partnership” with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that the entire Haryana election process was unconstitutional. Rahul described the data presented as “crystal-clear proof” of “vote theft at a state and national level,” expanding his earlier claims made in Karnataka constituencies such as Aland and Mahadevapura.

Following Rahul's allegations, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju dismissed them as an attempt to “divert attention” from the Bihar elections, calling the Congress leader “a frivolous politician.”

'Deeper constitutional failure'

Former minister Singh, a senior leader from Haryana, said that Rahul's revelations pointed to a deeper constitutional failure. “The government in Haryana is unconstitutional if the election process itself is invalid,” he said, arguing that Article 356 of the Constitution should apply in cases where an election violates constitutional norms.

Singh urged that election petitions pending in courts should be resolved within a year to prevent such disputes from lingering indefinitely. “The Representation of the People Act must be amended so that election petitions are decided within a fixed time frame,” he said.

He added that the alleged failure was not one of governance but of the constitutional institutions responsible for upholding electoral integrity. “If the Election Commission has failed, then the election itself should be declared void and the government dismissed,” Singh asserted.

'When institutions fail, people must act'

Election data scientist Dr Garg described the situation as a “constitutional collapse.” He stated that when the Constitution’s safeguards cease to function, “the people of India, who gave this Constitution, must come forward to defend it.”

Citing discrepancies between postal ballot data and final EVM results, Dr Garg said, “80 per cent of postal ballots favoured Congress, but EVM results reversed the outcome.” He warned that courts and the Election Commission had failed to act, leaving public protest as the “only remaining remedy.”

Dr Garg added, “This is not just theft of votes; this is theft of government. When the courts and institutions do nothing, people must rise peacefully to restore democracy.”

'Rahul's revelation a quantum jump'

Dr Garg called Rahul's presentation “a quantum jump” compared to previous exposés. “Earlier, there were isolated cases in Aland and Mahadevapura. Today, it has been shown as a centralised, pan-India system of manipulated votes,” he said.

He also noted that Rahul cited cases where foreign stock photos were used as fake voter images, including “Brazilian models appearing as Indian voters.” According to Garg, this suggested “a centrally coordinated system” rather than local irregularities.

“The evidence shows fake and migrated voters across states. This has now become a nationwide pattern that challenges the democratic mandate,” he said.

Effect on Bihar elections

Political science professor Dr Sanjay Kumar warned that the timing of Rahul's press conference—just hours before the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections—could significantly affect voter sentiment. “The revelation has made the issue of electoral fraud fresh in the public mind,” he said.

Dr Kumar explained that recent SIR exercises in Bihar led to the deletion of thousands of voter names per constituency. “On average, around 4,000 voters have been removed from each assembly segment, which could translate to 10-15 voters missing per booth,” he said.

He cautioned that this could trigger unrest at polling stations. “If voters arrive with their ID cards but find their names missing, law and order issues may arise, especially in rural areas,” he added.

Questions on EC's 'silence'

Independent media analyst Siddarth Sharma criticised the Election Commission’s silence following Rahul's allegations. “In previous cases, the EC responded within minutes. Today, there’s complete silence,” he noted.

Sharma argued that the alleged voter manipulation reflected a systematic pattern starting from Chandigarh and Delhi elections. “In Delhi, over 40,000 voters were deleted from New Delhi constituency rolls, and in government bungalows of BJP ministers, thousands of votes were mysteriously added,” he said.

He warned that the deletion of nearly 50 lakh voters in Bihar could lead to confrontations outside polling booths. “Imagine 50 angry voters outside every booth who were allowed to vote last time but denied this time. That’s a recipe for chaos,” Sharma said. “The mother of democracy will be under global scrutiny tomorrow.”

Fear of law and order breakdown in Bihar

Both Sharma and Dr Kumar expressed concern over potential unrest during the Bihar polling. With 70,000-80,000 polling booths across the state, even small incidents could escalate. “In villages, where security is minimal, 50 people denied voting can quickly turn into confrontation,” Dr Kumar said.

Dr Garg agreed, warning that voters, especially in Bihar, “will not tolerate disenfranchisement quietly.” He added that deletions had disproportionately affected minority and disabled voters, which could “spark protests at numerous locations.”

Call for non-violent youth movement

The panel also discussed Rahul's appeal to the youth and Gen Z to “restore democracy through truth and non-violence.” Dr Sanjay Kumar interpreted this as a sign that Rahul “has lost faith in judicial remedies” and now seeks a Gandhian-style mass movement.

Dr Garg said, “Rahul Gandhi is urging youth to protect democracy peacefully. This is not a call for violence but for moral awakening.” He added that students and young citizens “have historically defended India’s democracy,” citing recent peaceful protests.

“Rahul Gandhi may ultimately lead this movement,” Dr Garg concluded. “He has emerged as the unchallenged voice of justice, youth, and unity against divisive and unconstitutional politics.”

