Will Rahul Gandhi's 'vote chori' charges be a factor in Bihar polls?

Senior journalists Amarnath Tiwari and Ashok Mishra joined The Federal’s Capital Beat to examine the impact of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s press conferences and 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. The discussion also focussed on the challenges facing both the Mahagathbandhan and the NDA as the state moves towards elections.

Rahul’s yatra revives Congress activity

Rahul led a 14-day Voter Adhikar Yatra across 25 districts and more than 100 constituencies in Bihar. He was accompanied by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, and Left leaders, including Dipankar Bhattacharya. The campaign generated large public gatherings and has energised Congress cadres in a state where the party has long struggled.

The Bihar unit of the Congress is now pressing for a larger share of seats compared to the 17 it contested in the 2020 assembly polls. Tiwari said the campaign has created “a buzz among the people” despite it being early to gauge the electoral mood.

Allegations of organised voter deletion

Rahul has accused that there is a centralised system of manipulating voter rolls by deleting and adding names. He cited examples from Maharashtra and referred to complaints raised by Karnataka’s Criminal Investigation Department to the Election Commission of India, which he claimed went unanswered. These allegations have intensified concerns about disenfranchisement of communities considered supportive of opposition parties.

Mishra pointed out that the issue has already gained traction in Bihar. During a rally addressed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, local crowds reportedly responded with chants of “vote theft” when questioned about Rahul's visit.

“This has now been ingrained in the minds of people that yes, there has been some kind of hanky-panky business by the Election Commission of India,” Mishra noted.

Core of Opposition's campaign

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, has placed the alleged vote theft at the centre of its campaign, alongside unemployment, migration, health, and education. Tejashwi Yadav has consistently raised the issue during his tours. Within the alliance, there is general acceptance that Yadav will be the chief ministerial candidate if the coalition secures power.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC) is scheduled to meet in Patna on September 24 for the first time since independence, followed by a rally led by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on September 27. These developments underline the party’s renewed push in the state.

NDA grapples with seat sharing

The NDA is engaged in complex negotiations over seat distribution. Traditionally, the Janata Dal (United) has contested one seat more than the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but smaller allies are demanding greater representation. Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha and Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party are seeking sizeable allocations.

Reports suggest tentative formulas under discussion include around 105 seats for JD(U), 20 for LJP (Ram Vilas), and 10 each for HAM and RLJP, though no final decision has been reached. Paswan is pressing for 30 seats, citing his party’s performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Questions over Nitish's leadership

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s health and political standing are emerging as sensitive issues. While he continues to lead the JD(U), there has been no consensus within the NDA on projecting him as the alliance’s chief ministerial candidate. Observers noted that in previous elections, his leadership was announced late in the campaign.

Tiwari said, “People are not talking about the JD(U) at all,” highlighting Nitish Kumar's diminishing influence. BJP leaders have so far avoided confirming whether he will be projected as the CM before polling.

Narrative battle

The NDA and Mahagathbandhan are advancing sharply contrasting narratives. The Opposition is focussing on vote theft and social issues, while the BJP is emphasising themes of infiltration and communal unity. With the election dates yet to be announced, both alliances are intensifying preparations for what is expected to be a closely-contested battle.

(The content above has been transcribed from video using a fine-tuned AI model. To ensure accuracy, quality, and editorial integrity, we employ a Human-In-The-Loop (HITL) process. While AI assists in creating the initial draft, our experienced editorial team carefully reviews, edits, and refines the content before publication. At The Federal, we combine the efficiency of AI with the expertise of human editors to deliver reliable and insightful journalism.)