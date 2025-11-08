Modi failing to maintain dignity of PM post: Priyanka on ‘katta’ remark

As Bihar gears up for the second phase of Assembly elections on November 11, the high-pitched campaigning has ignited a war of words between rivals NDA and Mahagathbandhan, with Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an election rally for "not maintaining the dignity of his post".

Row over 'katta'

While addressing an election rally in Bihar’s Katihar on Saturday (November 8), Priyanka took a dig at Modi for using words such as katta (loosely translated as “country-made pistol”) and added that the use of such words undermined the dignity of the Prime Minister’s post.

She said on the one hand, the PM was hailing Vande Mataram, which stood for non-violence, and on the other, he was talking about katta.

Earlier on Saturday (November 8) Modi said the people of Bihar were not voting for the RJD-led Opposition in Bihar out of fear that if the INDIA bloc came to power, its regime would hold a ‘katta’ (country-made firearm) to their heads.

Priyanka asserted that the Congress is now fighting the same battle that Mahatma Gandhi once fought against the British imperialists.

She also criticised the NDA government, alleging that it had failed to employ the youth and had handed over public sector undertakings to "two corporate friends".

She further said, “The BJP thinks it can bribe women with Rs 10,000 and get votes,” referring to the scheme announced by the Nitish Kumar government.