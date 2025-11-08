Bihar voters prefer NDA govt over RJD-Congress's 'katta sarkar': PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (November 8) asserted that people of Bihar were refraining from voting for the RJD-led Opposition in Bihar out of fear that, if the INDIA bloc comes to power, its regime would hold a ‘katta’ (country-made firearm) to their heads.

Also Read: 'Congress too lacks faith in RJD’s manifesto,' says PM Modi, targets Opposition

Addressing a rally in Sitamarhi district of the poll-bound state, the prime minister contrasted this with the NDA’s approach, saying the alliance was promoting start-up ventures alongside improving education and fostering growth in areas such as sports.

'Katta' sarkar vs NDA sarkar

“I am appalled to hear that the RJD, in its campaign, is encouraging children to say they aspire to become ‘rangdaars’ (street bullies) when they grow up. Bihar certainly does not want a government that represents ‘katta’ (guns), ‘kushasan’ (misgovernance), ‘kroorta’ (cruelty) and corruption,” Modi said.

The PM, who has addressed over a dozen rallies since elections were announced in the state, said, “Wherever I go, I find the prevailing sentiment is — we do not want a 'katta' sarkar, we want an NDA sarkar again”.

“This is because the people do not want a regime that would put a 'katta' on their heads and ask them to hold their hands up. People do not want hands up, but start up, which the NDA will facilitate. The NDA shuns 'katta' and promotes school bags, computers, cricket bats and hockey sticks,” Modi said.

Hails high voter turnout

The prime minister expressed delight over the high voter turnout in the first phase of elections two days ago, when, according to the Election Commission, 65.08 per cent of electors had exercised their franchise.

Also Read: Congress accuses NDA govt of neglecting Seemanchal, calls out PM’s ‘false promises’

“You have given a big shock (zor ka jhatka) to the Opposition. They are getting sleepless nights”, said Modi, who has been insisting that the high turnout was indicative of an overwhelming support for the NDA.

Modi also referred to the 'Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Yojana', launched by him over a month ago, under which Rs 10,000 each has been transferred into accounts of over a crore women.

“This would never have been possible under the 'jungle raj' wallahs. Because, in the words of the father of the 'naamdaar of Congress, the then prime minister, out of every rupee sanctioned by the government, only 15 paise reached the people. You all know the blood-stained hand (khooni panja) that was responsible for the loot,” said Modi.

'RJD-Cong protect infiltrators'

Modi also referred to the Punaura Dham project in Sitamarhi, the birthplace of Goddess Sita, as an example of the NDA’s regard for “heritage (Virasat)” and lambasted the “naamdaar of Congress” for “insulting the faith of mothers and sisters by calling Chhath festival a drama, a nautanki.”

Also Read: RJD, Congress favour infiltrators, dislike Lord Ram due to vote-bank politics: Modi

“Is it not an insult to our sentiments? Should they not be punished? In a democracy, the best way to punish is through the power of your vote. These people have been contemptuous of Maha Kumbh and the Ram temple at Ayodhya,” alleged Modi.

“Because of their vote bank politics, the RJD-Congress has boycotted not just the Ram temple, but even shrines of Mata Shabri, Maharshi Valmiki and Nishad Raj in Ayodhya. Those who are guided by the politics of vote bank can never do good for the state. Their vote bank politics has led them to even protect infiltrators,” he claimed.

(With agency inputs)