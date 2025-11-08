Prashant Kishor calls migrant workers, youth 'X factor' in Bihar elections

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday (November 8) asserted that migrant workers and young voters, rather than women, are the real “X factor” in the ongoing Bihar Assembly elections.

Voting for change

Speaking to reporters in Supaul, the former poll strategist said that both the youth and migrant workers are determined to vote for change.

"Migrant workers are returning home in large numbers to cast their votes along with their families. In the past, they supported the NDA as they had no alternative," he said, adding that this time, they were backing his party.

"The PM earlier used to get votes of migrant workers and people in general by spreading fear of RJD's 'jungle raj'. However, he is unable to get a sense of the current ground situation," he said,

Jan Suraaj as an alternative

"People who apprehended the resurgence of 'jungle raj' in Bihar can see an alternative this election in Jan Suraaj," he added.

Kishor claimed the 'vote chori' allegation of the Congress is a non-issue in the Bihar polls. "Ask any person on the street, nobody's name was deleted from the electoral rolls in the seats that went to the polls in the first phase," he said.

(With agency inputs)