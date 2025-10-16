Ground report: Prashant Kishor, a 'stranger' in his ancestral village

On the face of it, the Karhagar village in Bihar's Rohtas district doesn’t look much different from others in the state. But what makes it stand out is its connection with Prashant Kishor, one of the key players in next month’s Assembly elections.

Karhagar is the ancestral home of Kishor, an election strategist-turned-politician whose Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) is set to make its electoral debut in the state.

However, the irony lies in the fact that while Kishor, or “PK”, as he is colloquially known, talks about transforming Bihar, he has largely remained a stranger in his own village, where not many people know much about him.

When The Federal Desh visited Kargahar and put before many of its residents the question: “Do you know Prashant Kishor?” most of the replies that came were not in the affirmative. One of the major reasons for this is perhaps Kishor spent a large part of his life in Buxar.

Opportunities and more

Yet, Kishor is constantly making headlines — on TV, on social media, and in the newspapers. How come his village doesn't recognise him? Attempting to untie the riddle, one of the residents of Kargahar said, “People will get to know him only when he visits his ancestral village. He hasn’t set foot in his own village till today.”

A 28-year-old youth said, “He (Kishor) toured the entire Bihar but hasn’t visited his own village. How would people even get to know him? No one will vote for him just because it is his ancestral village.”

Two school students The Federal Desh spoke to said they had never seen Kishor and only heard about him.

A middle-aged man even said people would know the man only if he did something for his village and locality. When we asked how Kishor would work for the village when he didn’t get any opportunity, the man shot back: “He had the opportunity even when he was with (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi. He even had the opportunity when he became the Janata Dal (United) vice-president."

'PK' has been one most discussed names of Indian politics

Kishor had been one of the most discussed names in Indian politics for over a decade now, helping heavyweight political leaders such as Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar win important polls. His moment for national fame came during the 2014 general elections when the BJP swept the general elections, making Modi the Prime Minister for the first time.

The very next year, he helped the BJP’s opponent Grand Alliance, comprising then the JD(U), Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Congress, humble the saffron party in the Bihar polls. He was also made the vice president of the JD(U) in 2018, only to be expelled less than two years later.

Even in Gujarat, Kishor had helped Modi to become the chief minister in 2012 — his third successive time.

Kishor also played a similar role of a consultant for other political parties and tasted success, barring the 2017 Uttar Pradesh elections in which he failed to help the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance beat the National Democratic Alliance.

Ten years after he helped the Grand Alliance to win the Bihar election in 2015, Kishor himself has entered the political arena with his JSP as a contender. However, he himself has ruled out contesting the election, saying he would concentrate on the party's organisational work.

(This article was originally published in The Federal Desh.)