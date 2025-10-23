PM Modi attacks RJD over ‘Jungle Raj’, targets Mahagathbandhan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday (October 23) took a swipe at the RJD over the alleged deterioration of law and order in Bihar during Lalu Prasad Yadav’s tenure as Chief Minister saying that the "jungle raj" in Bihar will be discussed for another 100 years and regardless of the Opposition’s effort to hide it corrupt practices, the people of the state will never forget it.

PM Modi mocks Mahagathbandhan

PM Modi also mocked the Mahagathbandhan hours after RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav was declared its chief ministerial candidate by dubbing the alliance as not a "gathbandhan" but a "lathbandhan" (a coalition of criminals), as all its leaders from Delhi and Bihar are out on bail.

Also Read: How Bihar NDA sidelines EBCs in seat allotment despite vote-bank loyalty

Addressing the "Mera Booth Sabse Mazboot: Yuva Samvaad" event through audio-conferencing, PM Modi asked BJP workers to ensure that elderly people educate youngsters about the atrocities during the "jungle raj", an apparent reference to the time when Bihar was under the rule of RJD chief Lalu Prasad.

Also Read: Tejashwi Yadav’s stunning journey: From IPL cricketer to quick political rise

"I would tell all the youngsters in Bihar to gather all the young people at every booth and have the elderly people in that area come and tell everyone about the old stories from the jungle raj," said PM Modi.

‘Development drive in Bihar’

The Prime Minister, while interacting with a BJP worker, said a "mahayagya" of development is going on in the country, with all-round work being carried out due to a stable government at the Centre and in Bihar.

Also Read: Does Tejashwi as Grand Alliance CM face put pressure on NDA over leadership?

"In Bihar, work is happening in every sector, in every direction. Hospitals are being built, good schools are being established, and new railway routes are being developed,” said Modi.

A major reason for this is that there is a stable government in the country and in Bihar. When there is stability, development accelerates. This is the strength of Bihar's NDA government as well. That is why youngsters in Bihar are saying with enthusiasm -- 'raftaar pakad chuka Bihar, phir se NDA sarkar’,” he added.

‘A new chapter in Bihar’s history’

The Prime Minister also said that the Bihar Assembly polls are about writing a new chapter in the history of the state and that youngsters will play a key role in it.

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11. The counting of votes will be taken up on November 14.

(With agency inputs)