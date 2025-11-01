Nitish Kumar says he worked for Bihar, not family, ahead of 2025 polls

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, in a video message on Saturday (November 1) that ever since he was first elected in 2025, he has served the people of the state with “honesty” and worked hard for them, but has not done anything for his family.

Kumar, ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly election, also said that the state’s growth has always been his priority. He said that ever since he assumed the top post in the state, the law and order situation in Bihar has “remarkably improved”.

‘Being a Bihari was a matter of insult’

Nitish said that earlier being a Bihari was a matter of insult, but now it has become a matter of pride. "People knew Bihar's situation before we came to power in 2005. We prioritised the restoration of law and order and established the rule of law in the state. Now, being a Bihari is a matter of pride for the residents of the state," said the Chief Minister.

The JD (U) supremo said his government has taken several measures for the empowerment of women, Hindus, Muslims, upper castes, Dalits and those belonging to the weaker section of society and backward classes.

“You people have been giving me a chance to serve the state since 2005. We took several measures for the overall development of Bihar. And these efforts will continue further," he added.

Bats for double-engine government

Urging the people to vote the NDA to power in Bihar, Kumar said that if re-elected, the double-engine government will quicken the pace of development in Bihar.

"And it should continue further. Therefore, you must give another chance to the NDA for the continuation of development measures taken by the double-engine government with the support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. If the NDA government is voted to power again, the state will witness faster development,” said Kumar.

"I have not done anything for my family...the state’s growth has always been my priority. I urge you people to vote for the NDA candidates in the polls and once again give us a chance to serve you and make 'Viksit Bihar' and one of the top states in the country," he added.

(With agency inputs)